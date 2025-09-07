Taylor Smith celebrates kicking the winning goal during the match between Kuwarna (Adelaide) and Brisbane at Norwood Oval in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE has extended its domination of Kuwarna, claiming its seventh win in a row against Matthew Clarke's side after Taylor Smith kicked the matchwinner in a titanic struggle at Norwood Oval on Sunday.

Brisbane trailed by 17 points at three-quarter time, but with the aid of a handy breeze, kicked the only three goals of the last quarter to break Crows' hearts with a 6.5 (41) to 6.2 (38) win.

The result takes the Lions' lead in the head-to-head battle to 11-3, and evens their season ledger at two wins and two losses.

"We were all a bit frantic there at the end," Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich said.

"But I was actually pretty impressed despite the play being pretty scrappy at the end there … we were actually pretty composed in a few little moments along the way, which was really, really pleasing given the nature of the game.

"We've got huge respect for Adelaide, obviously we've played a lot of close games against each other, and this is just another chapter in that story.

"These sorts of wins are really good for your footy soul … to come out the other side (with a win), particularly, as we've been sort of up and down so far.

"It was super for us today."

Smith was given the opportunity to kick her second goal of the game from close range with just over a minute remaining in the tense contest when Teah Charlton was whistled for a down-the-ground free kick for a push in the back.

It was a classic struggle between the two competition heavyweights, with Ally Anderson and Jade Ellenger leading the charge for Brisbane and Ebony Marinoff and Chelsea Randall starring for the home side.

Kuwarna started in dominant fashion, leading the inside 50 count 7-1, with Randall following Eloise Jones' electric opener with a set shot goal after earning a holding the ball free kick with her ferocious attack on the ball carrier.

The first quarter inside 50s ended 10-7 in Kuwarna's favour as the visitors worked into the contest, but their first goal didn't come until after the quarter-time siren when Smith converted after marking strongly in the dying seconds.

Brisbane started the second term in much the same way Kuwarna had the first, ratcheting up the pressure to go inside 50 six times before the Crows ventured inside their attacking arc for the first time in the quarter.

Charlotte Mullins slotted a brilliant snap on the run three minutes into the second to give Brisbane the lead for the first time, but Kuwarna answered the challenge.

Randall's second major came after a typically strong overhead mark on a hard lead and Stevie-Lee Thompson set up her side's five-point half-time lead from close range after a moment of ill-discipline from a frustrated Dakota Davidson gave away a 50m penalty.

The Crows poured on the pressure after the restart, but couldn't make their territory dominance count on the scoreboard until Brooke Boileau got on the end of a superb piece of team play.

Danielle Ponter showed great poise to pull her kick to Randall rather than blaze away inside 50 and the former skipper found Boileau with her precise pass, the youngster mobbed by teammates after she played on and kicked her first AFLW goal.

The Lions added just one point to their half-time score in a tense third quarter, Caitlin Gould's free kick from the top of the goalsquare setting up her side's 17-point lead at the last break.

"If you reflect on the whole game, it's probably 80 minutes a footy where 74 of them are pretty good for us, 72 maybe," Clarke said.

"If we weren't right in the middle of (this streak), it would be quite comical the way we find ways to get rolled by small margins.

"It's disappointing, clearly, but in the end, what do you do? Get back to work and try and get better.

"We're two (wins) and two (losses) in the season, and there's eight games to go, so we'll find your best footy over the next eight games."

Oh EJ, no way!

We should be used to Jones doing the extraordinary on a footy field by now, but 'EJ' drew rapturous applause from the adoring home fans with an opening goal for the ages. After deftly trapping the ball with her foot out close to the boundary, Jones gathered and set sail with a stunning right foot snap that brought the house down and will surely be a contender for the NAB AFLW Goal of the Year.

How about Hodder?

Courtney Hodder's impressive game sense was on display in the second quarter when a Kuwarna rushed behind wasn't quite what it seemed at first glance. Hodder immediately signalled out on the full and the umpire agreed Chelsea Biddell had toe-poked the ball into the point post in the traffic. Lined up on the toughest of angles, Hodder slotted a brilliant goal. She followed it up as the Lions made their move in the final term, with her goal from a free kick - earned from a superb tackle - a minute into the frantic last quarter setting the stage for the grandstand finish.

Up next

Kuwarna travels to take on Hawthorn at Kinetic Stadium next Sunday at 3.05pm AEST while the Lions host North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, also on Sunday at 3:05pm AEST.

KUWARNA 2.0 4.1 6.2 6.2 (38)

BRISBANE 1.0. 3.2 3.3 6.5 (41)

GOALS

Kuwarna: Randall 2, Thompson, Jones, Gould, Boileau

Brisbane: Hodder 2, Mullins 2, Smith 2

BEST

Kuwarna: Marinoff, Randall, G.Kelly, Newman, Gould, Hatchard

Brisbane: Anderson, Conway, Ellenger, Mullins, Hodder, O'Dwyer

INJURIES

Kuwarna: Nil

Brisbane: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Norwood Oval