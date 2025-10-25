Sydney has given itself a chance to taste finals action with victory over West Coast

Holly Cooper celebrates with Ally Morphett after kicking a goal during the AFLW R11 match between Sydney and West Coast at Henson Park on October 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has kept its finals hopes alive and left West Coast waiting for at least another week to lock in a maiden top-eight finish with a 17-point triumph at Henson Park.

The Swans rose to the occasion of their virtual elimination final as Rebecca Privitelli turned back the clock on her return to the side in a 6.7 (43) to 3.8 (26) victory over the Eagles on Saturday afternoon.

SWANS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

But the Swans' win could have come at a cost after key forward Cynthia Hamilton injured her lower leg in a sickening collision with Eagles youngster Sanne Bakker during the opening term.

There was initial concern that Hamilton had sustained a serious knee injury before the 21-year-old was ruled out of the game with an ankle issue while she will also need scans on her knee.

With Hamilton sidelined and co-captain Chloe Molloy again missing through injury, Privitelli put a tough season behind her on her recall for a first game since round seven with a late-season statement.

The crafty forward made her intentions clear with a strong mark and the opening goal of the game as the Swans flocked to Privitelli to celebrate her 50th AFLW major.

The 30-year-old added another after turning to all her experience to earn a holding the ball free kick before the main break, then booted a critical third to ensure the Swans made the most of their dominance and opened up a handy lead during the third term.

"It was almost like you could see (Privitelli) rubbing her hands together and saying 'right, I've got this now' and she's high-fiving the other forwards," Swans coach Scott Gowans said about the veteran's response after Hamilton went down.

Learn More 00:51

"She spoke to Holly Cooper and got her up and about, Lexi (Hamilton) was also feeling it for her sister, so Priv got around her. That's what you want, you want that sort of leadership in your more experienced players."

The Eagles have made an artform out of chasing down opponents late in games this season but even after booting the first goal of the final term were unable to catch the Swans on their home deck.

Laura Gardiner celebrated her 50th game in style as the prolific ball-winner gathered a game-high 30 disposals and three clearances, while Tanya Kennedy (24, seven) continued her superb season in the midfield.

The Eagles suffered a huge blow before the opening bounce with midfield gun Ella Roberts a late withdrawal due to hamstring tightness.

Learn More 05:34

Bella Lewis (24 disposals, five clearances) and young gun Jessica Rentsch (nine, four) were among the Eagles that stepped up in Roberts' absence, while veteran Emma Swanson (15) had a close eye on Swans onballer Montana Ham (18, three) without quite being able to limit her influence.

"Do you want Ella Roberts out there wearing a West Coast jumper? I think everyone in the comp does, probably bar Sydney today," Eagles coach Daisy Pearce said, while adding that she expects the midfielder to be available next week.

"I don't think that (Roberts' absence) was the reason why we lost the game. I thought we gave ourselves opportunities to really compete."

But with Roberts sidelined, the Eagles were unable to match the Swans' onball brigade early in the contest and when the game was on the line during the third term, or have enough weapons to overrun them in the final term to leave both sides chasing a win again next week to seal a finals spot.

Learn More 00:42

Emotional scenes as Swan goes down clutching a leg

Cynthia Hamilton had Sydney hearts in mouths after coming off second best after a collision with West Coast youngster Sanne Bakker during the opening term. The Swans key forward and Bakker crashed into each other while competing for a bouncing ball inside the centre square with Hamilton thumping the turf in frustration and quickly grabbing at her leg as she went to ground. The 21-year-old could not hide her emotions and was in tears on the sidelines as there were concerns that she may have sustained a serious knee injury before there was a sense of relief when she was ruled out with an ankle concern on the cusp of the main break.

Learn More 00:55

Eagles fail to fire in absence of star midfielder Roberts

The West Coast onballers had an opportunity to make a name for themselves and ensure their side locked in a historic finals berth but lacked the firepower to match Sydney in the absence of young gun Ella Roberts. The 20-year-old has risen quickly to become one of the stars of the competition but with Roberts a late withdrawal due to hamstring tightness it was over to the likes of Bella Lewis, Jessica Rentsch and Jaide Britton to take control in the engine room. The young trio battled hard but were up against it from the early exchanges as Swans ball magnet Laura Gardiner and veteran Tanya Kennedy set the tone at the feet of powerhouse ruck Ally Morphett.

Isabella Lewis is tackled during the AFLW R11 match between Sydney and West Coast at Henson Park on October 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Up next

West Coast will be out to finally lock in its first finals campaign as it hosts Carlton at Sullivan Logistics Stadium on Friday from 6.15pm AWST. Sydney will hope to seal its own top-eight finish when it faces Essendon at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Saturday from 5.05pm.

SYDNEY 2.3 3.3 6.6 6.7 (43)

WEST COAST 1.1 2.5 2.7 3.8 (26)

GOALS

Sydney: Privitelli 3, Cooper 2, Davies

West Coast: Dalgleish, L.Wakfer, Gibson

BEST

Sydney: Gardiner, Kennedy, Ham, Privitelli, Fish, Morphett, McEvoy

West Coast: Lewis, Thomas, L.Wakfer, Britton, Swanson

INJURIES

Sydney: C.Hamilton (ankle)

West Coast: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Sydney: Nil

West Coast: Ella Roberts (hamstring tightness) replaced in selected side by Annabel Johnson

Crowd: 4519 at Henson Park