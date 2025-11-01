Don't miss a second of the action from Saturday's round 12 AFLW matches

TWO TEAMS out of post-season contention kick off Saturday's AFW action, while Sydney takes on Essendon in the chase for a finals spot and Melbourne meets Geelong as it pushes for second place on the ladder.

Greater Western Sydney hosts Port Adelaide in the opening match of the day, looking to lift a couple of rungs up the ladder to finish their season.

But the Power won't be easy to topple, especially with the likes of Matilda Scholz dominating from the middle.

Fresh off a first Showdown win over Adelaide last week, the Power will be up and about, and motivated to end their season in style.

Richmond takes on Gold Coast at Ikon Park in a battle between the bottom two teams on the ladder.

The Tigers launched an independent review into their AFLW program during the week after a disappointing season, while the Suns could add the No.1 draft pick to their haul of Academy selections later this year.

Both teams have really struggled to turn their forward entries into goals this year, both hovering around 12 per cent goal efficiency, but the Suns are far more vulnerable defensively, which will likely be the decider.

It's all or nothing for Sydney against Essendon at Henson Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Swans have played the Bombers twice before, and have lost both by less than a goal, and this is an opportunity to turn that form line around and reach finals.

Essendon, meanwhile, is on an eight-game losing streak as it has struggled to put together four strong quarters.

The ruck battle will no doubt be a fascinating sub-plot of this game, with Ally Morphett and Steph Wales both dangerous in their own way.

Melbourne can finish in second place on the ladder with victory over Geelong as it looks to bounce back from last week's loss to Brisbane.

The Dees are the League's leading intercept team with 71.6 per game, and will want to capitalise on any lazy ball use from the Cats.

This also makes the ground-level players of the Cats more crucial, with players like Aishling Moloney, Mikayla Bowen, and Nina Morrison potentially able to break through Melbourne's defensive structures.