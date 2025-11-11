Tayla Harris, Sarah Hosking and Beth Lynch. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE THREE finalists for the 2025 Medibank AFLW Mark of the Year have been confirmed.

The winner of the 2025 Medibank AFLW Mark of the Year will receive $50,000.

Voting is now open, with the overall winner determined by a combination of votes from the AFLW All Australian Panel and the public. 

The winner will be announced at the W Awards on Monday, November 24.

Fans can now vote for their favourite mark at afl.com.au/aflw/mark-of-the-year.

Everyone who votes for their favourite mark will also have a chance to win $5,000 thanks to Medibank.

Finalist: Tayla Harris (Melbourne) in Round 1

00:28

High-flying Harris reels in a ripper

Tayla Harris soars high above the pack to take this incredible mark late in the second term

Finalist: Sarah Hosking (Richmond) in Round 10

00:37

Is this the Mark of the Year? Tiger's 'extraordinary' courage stuns commentators

Sarah Hosking takes an unbelievable intercept mark running back with the flight inside defensive 50

Finalist: Beth Lynch (Richmond) in Round 2

00:24

'That is spectacular': Rare grab puts Lynch in contention

Beth Lynch charges back and sticks an incredible stretching mark for an early MOTY contender