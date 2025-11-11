Tayla Harris, Sarah Hosking and Beth Lynch are the three finalists for the 2025 Medibank AFLW Mark of the Year award

Tayla Harris, Sarah Hosking and Beth Lynch. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE THREE finalists for the 2025 Medibank AFLW Mark of the Year have been confirmed.

The winner of the 2025 Medibank AFLW Mark of the Year will receive $50,000.

Voting is now open, with the overall winner determined by a combination of votes from the AFLW All Australian Panel and the public.

The winner will be announced at the W Awards on Monday, November 24.

Fans can now vote for their favourite mark at afl.com.au/aflw/mark-of-the-year.

Everyone who votes for their favourite mark will also have a chance to win $5,000 thanks to Medibank.

Finalist: Tayla Harris (Melbourne) in Round 1

Learn More 00:28

Finalist: Sarah Hosking (Richmond) in Round 10

Learn More 00:37

Finalist: Beth Lynch (Richmond) in Round 2