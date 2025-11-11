THE THREE finalists for the 2025 Medibank AFLW Mark of the Year have been confirmed.
The winner of the 2025 Medibank AFLW Mark of the Year will receive $50,000.
Voting is now open, with the overall winner determined by a combination of votes from the AFLW All Australian Panel and the public.
The winner will be announced at the W Awards on Monday, November 24.
Fans can now vote for their favourite mark at afl.com.au/aflw/mark-of-the-year.
Everyone who votes for their favourite mark will also have a chance to win $5,000 thanks to Medibank.
Finalist: Tayla Harris (Melbourne) in Round 1
Finalist: Sarah Hosking (Richmond) in Round 10
Finalist: Beth Lynch (Richmond) in Round 2