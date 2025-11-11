THE THREE finalists for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year have been confirmed.
The winner of the 2025 NAB AFL Goal of the Year will receive $50,000 and NAB will donate a further $10,000 to their community football club.
Voting is now open, with the overall winner determined by a combination of votes from the AFLW All Australian Panel and the public.
The winner will be announced at the W Awards on Monday, November 24.
Fans can now vote for their favourite goal at afl.com.au/aflw/goal-of-the-year.
Everyone who votes for their favourite goal will also have a chance to win $5,000 thanks to NAB.
Finalist: Montana Ham (Sydney Swans) in Round 5
Community Club: Keilor FC
Finalist: Chloe Molloy (Sydney Swans) in Round 4
Community Club: Whittlesea Eagles
Finalist: Keeley Sherar (Carlton) in Round 3
Community Club: Norwood JFC