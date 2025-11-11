Montana Ham, Chloe Molloy and Keeley Sherar are the three finalists for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year award

Montana Ham, Chloe Molloy and Keeley Sherar. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE THREE finalists for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year have been confirmed.

The winner of the 2025 NAB AFL Goal of the Year will receive $50,000 and NAB will donate a further $10,000 to their community football club.

Voting is now open, with the overall winner determined by a combination of votes from the AFLW All Australian Panel and the public.

The winner will be announced at the W Awards on Monday, November 24.

Fans can now vote for their favourite goal at afl.com.au/aflw/goal-of-the-year.

Everyone who votes for their favourite goal will also have a chance to win $5,000 thanks to NAB.

Finalist: Montana Ham (Sydney Swans) in Round 5

Community Club: Keilor FC

Learn More 00:51

Finalist: Chloe Molloy (Sydney Swans) in Round 4

Community Club: Whittlesea Eagles

Learn More 00:54

Finalist: Keeley Sherar (Carlton) in Round 3

Community Club: Norwood JFC