All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Christina Bernardi of the Bombers celebrates after kicking a goal during the 2025 VFLW Elimination Final between the Box Hill Hawks and Essendon at Box Hill City Oval. Picture: Craig Dooley/AFL Photos

WHILE the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships snatched some young talent from state leagues over the weekend, experienced players took the opportunity to shine across the country.

Former AFLW player Christina Bernardi led her Bombers to victory for a second consecutive week, Ella Maurer won a stack of the footy, and Sarah Perkins bagged three goals.

SANFLW

The SANFLW had a bye

QAFLW

Bond University 10.8 (68) def. Broadbeach Cats 1.0 (6)

Each of Kendra Blattman and Isabella Iverach kicked three goals in Bond University's important win over Broadbeach, keeping the club in touch with ladder-leader Coorparoo. Meanwhile, Shannon Nolan (40 disposals, 11 clearances, two goals) had a day out for the Bullsharks.

Rachael Slater was the sole goalkicker for Broadbeach.

Southport 18.15 (123) def. University of Queensland 0.0 (0)

Reigning premier Southport put the University of Queensland away in emphatic fashion, led by former Gold Coast midfielder Ella Maurer (30 disposals, five clearances), and Tayla Christensen (five goals).

Annabel Coleman and Madeleine Ross each won 21 disposals for the Red Lions in the loss.

Morningside 13.10 (88) def. Moreton Bay 1.1 (7)

A handful of Panthers kicked multiple goals to create some separation within the top four on Saturday.

Each of Kaitlyn Day, Hannah McLaughlin, Kiara Tolley, Indiana Williams, and Ava Jacobson kicked two goals, while Isabella Levine won a game-high 31 disposals and 10 clearances.

Rose Hughes was the one Lion to hit the scoreboard.

Aspley 3.6 (24) def. by Coorparoo 7.5 (47)

Coorparoo's 23-point win over Aspley was a significant one, as Southport and Bond University nip at its heels on the ladder.

AFLW premiership player Sarah Perkins kicked three goals from nine disposals in Coorparoo's win, as Ayla Fetahagic recorded 24 disposals and a goal.

Former Gold Coast midfielder Ella Smith was important, with 27 disposals and a goal, and Monique Corrigan recorded 24 hitouts and a goal from the ruck for Aspley.

Maroochydore 2.0 (12) def. by Wilston Grange 4.3 (27)

ZImra Hussein (27 disposals, one goal) was Wilston Grange's best in its win over Maroochydore on Saturday, supported well by Mackenzie Findlay (26 disposals, seven tackles) and Siobhan Senior (18 disposals, nine tackles, one goal).

Maroochydore landed its goals via Samantha Langmaid and Sienna Robson.

WAFLW

Subiaco 5.4 (34) def. by Perth 5.8 (38)

Following a tough arm wrestle, Perth came out on top over Subiaco on Saturday afternoon, led well by Amy Trindade (26 disposals) and Isabella Shannon (26 disposals, one goal). It was a challenge, however, to contain former AFLW players Courtney Lindgren (four goals) and Paige Sheppard (38 disposals, eight tackles) for Subiaco.

Swan Districts 7.4 (46) def. East Perth 4.6 (30)

Former Fremantle spearhead Ashley Sharp bagged another two goals in Swan Districts' win over East Perth, keeping the Swans on top of the WAFLW ladder. Jaime Henry (21 disposals, 11 tackles) was also involved in everything, and Taylah Edwards kicked two goals of her own in the win.

Lucy Greenwood (22 disposals, seven tackles) and Meg Brown (18 disposals, 10 tackles) were East Perth's best.

South Fremantle 6.3 (39) def. West Perth 5.6 (36)

South Fremantle held off a late challenge from West Perth to push ahead of the Falcons on the ladder by percentage.

Tahleah Mulder (23 disposals, eight tackles) and Kate Newson (32 hitouts, six disposals) were instrumental for the Bulldogs, while Ellee McEvoy (24 disposals, one goal), and Sophie Fisher (16 disposals, one goal) were handy despite West Perth's loss.

Peel Thunder 5.4 (34) def. by Claremont 13.10 (88)

Claremont flexed its muscles over Peel on Saturday, helped along by three goals from each of Jacinta Valentini, Megan Green, and Bec Anderson, while Savannah Muir-Thompson kicked two in the big win.

Bottom-ager Tiama Collard – eligible for the 2027 Telstra AFLW Draft – was impressive for Peel, finishing with 12 disposals, five tackles and a goal.

VFLW

Western Bulldogs 4.5 (29) def. by Geelong 4.6 (30)

Geelong snatched a late win over the Western Bulldogs on Friday, after a dominant but inaccurate final quarter at Whitten Oval.

Cats pair Mel Staunton (22 disposals, 11 tackles) and Isabella Davies (22 disposals, six clearances) were impressive around the ball, while Annie Lee (20 disposals, eight marks) was important behind the ball.

Sarah Sansonetti (nine intercepts, 16 disposals) led the Bulldogs well, and Kiera Leare (24 disposals, six clearances) was important around the footy.

Box Hill 2.6 (18) def. by North Melbourne Werribee 11.10 (76)

Reigning premier North Melbourne Werribee kept rolling on, maintaining its clean sheet to start the season.

Maddie Di Cosmo (30 disposals, seven clearances, one goal) and Alana Barba (28 disposals, seven clearances, one goal) were unstoppable through the middle of the ground, and former Roos AFLW player Zoe Savarirayan bagged three goals in a move forward.

Overlooked in last year's draft, Ella Stoddart kicked both of Box Hill's goals as she willed the side along, and Matilda Van Berkel recorded a game-high 10 intercepts.

No one can catch Alana Barba 🏃‍♀️💨



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/XQ2neWcMXa — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 13, 2026

Tasmania 2.2 (14) def. by Darebin 7.5 (47)

In its first trip to the Apple Isle, Darebin got its season on track with its maiden win of 2026. Chloe Kodagoda and Monique De Matteo combined for five of the Falcons' seven goals, and former Richmond and Carlton midfielder Lulu Beatty finished with 21 disposals and a goal of her own.

Libby Haines continued to star for Tasmania, with a game-high 22 disposals and 12 tackles for the day.

Chloe Kodagoda maqkes it looks easy in the rain ☔



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/g9JKWeRQSZ — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 13, 2026

Williamstown 5.9 (39) def. Sandringham 1.0 (6)

Emily Eaves was outstanding for Williamstown in the side's crucial win over Sandringham to push into third on the VFLW ladder after five rounds.

Eaves finished with 24 disposals, seven clearances, and two goals in the win, while ruck Georgia Howes (20 hitouts, six clearances) supported well around the contest.

Sandringham's Grace Hodder (24 disposals, 18 tackles, one goal) never stopped working in the loss.

Make that 2️⃣ for Emily Eaves!



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/enZpaDBGV9 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 13, 2026

Casey 4.2 (26) def. by Essendon 10.2 (62)

Essendon's record of winning when Christina Bernardi plays continued – the side has not won a game in the last two seasons without Bernardi in the side – as the former AFLW forward kicked three goals for a second consecutive week.

Tia Davidge (three goals) and Eloise Chaston (34 disposals, eight marks) were also vital in the win, sending the Bombers up the ladder.

Anna Vrsecky and Zoe Mitchell each kicked two goals for Casey.