Jas Garner (left) and Orla O'Dwyer pose for a photo at an AFLW Australia v Ireland media opportunity on July 21, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

AS THE countdown continues to the historic NAB AFLW clash between Australia and Ireland, get the final word from the captains and coaches LIVE on Friday.

Australia captain Jas Garner and coach Craig Starcevich will be joined by Ireland captain Orla O'Dwyer and coach Colin O'Riordan from 9.30am AEST for their last media conference before the sold-out clash at North Sydney Oval on Saturday afternoon.

>> WATCH THE CAPTAINS AND COACHES SPEAK LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Learn More AUS v IRL captains, coaches speak

The teams will then have one last training run at Tramway Oval next to the SCG on Friday, before heading to the official 2026 NAB AFLW season launch and jumper presentation that evening.

The 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland game kicks off at 4.15pm AEST on Saturday, and will be shown live on Kayo Sports and Fox Footy.

Australia's squad includes stars such as two-time North Melbourne premiership teammates Garner and Ash Riddell, Adelaide's reigning league best and fairest Ebony Marinoff, Melbourne captain Kate Hore and Brisbane livewire Courtney Hodder.

Lions star O'Dwyer leads an Ireland squad brimming with talent including Brisbane premiership star Jen Dunne, Hawthorn forward Aine McDonagh, North teammates Vikki Wall and Erika O'Shea, and Carlton's All-Australian winger Dayna Finn.