Bre Koenen will follow in her sister's footsteps when she gets her chance to represent Australia

Bre Koenen poses for a photo on Brisbane's official team photo day on June 12, 2026 and (inset) sister Cara. Pictures: AFL Photos/@carakoenen

BRE Koenen never thought she'd be representing Australia. That was more her sister Cara's thing.

A goal shooter and goal attack for netball's Australian Diamonds, Cara Koenen has played for Australia in over 50 test matches, a number that keeps climbing as she competes at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Up until only a few weeks ago, Bre was preparing for the upcoming AFLW season, and to watch her sister chase down back-to-back gold medals.

But when North Melbourne's Emma Kearney had to pull out of the inaugural NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland match with a hamstring injury, Bre suddenly got the late call-up to take her place.

Just like that, after years of watching her little sister don the green and gold, it was now Bre's turn to represent her country.

"It's something you wouldn't really think to be able to do playing Australian Rules," Bre told AFL.com.au.

Bre Koenen in action during Brisbane's preliminary final against Carlton on November 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Obviously they've had men's international rules, which is a weird little combination of Gaelic and Australian Rules, but I'm just grateful to be playing for the domestic competition, let alone internationally. I think the way AFLW is growing just within Australia has been ridiculous, I would have never even imagined that, let alone an international game as well.

"To now have an opportunity to represent your country, it's something that I'll be very grateful for, for a long time and cherish forever. And to be in the first one, it's a massive honour, it's just surreal."

Growing up on Magnetic Island off the coast of Townsville, Bre and Cara – as well as their two younger siblings – were active and competitive, with their parents always encouraging them to get involved in any sport they could.

Soon enough those backyard and after school games led to both girls chasing their dreams to the top level, with Bre following footy to Brisbane in the AFLW, and Cara following netball to the Sunshine Coast Lighting in the SSN.

With both of their respective professional sporting careers beginning in 2017, the two sisters have been through it together. But this year is the first time the North Queensland golden girls will get to experience the honour of playing for their country at the exact same time.

"I think [our parents] are pretty proud of both of us, and I know mum and dad try to get to everything they can. I told mum and she teared up, and dad was much the same, they're just incredibly proud of both of us," Bre said.

Bre Koenen ahead of Brisbane's qualifying final against Melbourne during the 2025 AFLW season. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's pretty cool. Cara's made a few more Australian teams than me, so I've got a bit of catching up to do! But no, I'm incredibly proud of her and what she's been able to achieve.

"I'm just excited to watch her and support any Aussie team where we can. Obviously, people love supporting the Aussies, so any chance we get to do that we will back them in."

It's no secret, Australians love to get behind their Aussie athletes. If there's a green and gold coloured bandwagon to jump on, the Aussies are filling it to max capacity.

Back in 2023 the entire nation lit up in the vibrant colourway for the Matildas during the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Merely weeks ago, Monday morning office conversations began with, 'How early did you wake up to watch the Socceroos play on the weekend?'

Now this week, international sport is again bringing people together with attention turning to the AFLW Australia v Ireland game on Saturday, and to the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Bre Koenen (left) in action during Fremantle's clash with Brisbane in AFLW round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

For Cara, this level of celebration is something she experienced four years ago at her first Commonwealth Games, but the privilege of playing international representative netball on the world stage is still not lost on her.

"I find the Commonwealth Games a huge honour because it gives you the sense of being a small part of something bigger, interacting and supporting some incredibly inspiring and talented athletes from across so many different disciplines," Cara told AFL.com.au.

"Representing the Diamonds is always a privilege and an experience to be grateful for, and to be given the opportunity to do so at a marquee event for the sport like the Commonwealth Games is an incredible honour. Birmingham was amazing in 2022, so I was extremely excited to get the selection call from [head coach] Stacey (Marinkovich) about being a part of this year's team to compete in Glasgow."

Cara has seen first hand the benefits of international sport exposure. With each international campaign the Diamonds embark on, whether it be a World Cup, Commonwealth Games or Constellation Cup, providing Aussies a chance to ride the waves of success has in turn, garnered more interest in her sport.

"I think that as such a powerful, passionate sporting nation, international competitions like the Commonwealth Games help bring people from back home in Australia on board to support the Diamonds," Cara said.

"I think that supporters of the game and we, as players, see the value in netball as a dynamic game that requires speed, athleticism, teamwork and strength, so it is exciting to have the opportunity to show people who may have a different perception of the game what netball is all about.

"I also believe that netball players are some of the most well-rounded individuals, so it is exciting to me that the Commonwealth Games provides a platform for people to get to know the athletes individually."

Bre's now excited to see what the upcoming representative game can do to platform AFLW not only back home in Australia, but as it broadcasts 17,000km away in Ireland and beyond.

"I think it's a great move for the competition to have an exhibition match like the men's do but slightly different and very unique to AFLW too, which is pretty exciting," Bre said.

"And we love our sport over here, so I think it's just engrained in our culture and now that we get the opportunity to do that at an AFL level is pretty cool. Everybody loves some success. So, if we can tie that in and people see we're going to do all right, people will jump on board the AFLW.

"It's cool to have exposure in an international level, it's something we would have never of thought was possible. But I give my credit to the impact that the Irish girls have had too, like we've been lucky enough to have now four on our list, and they've all been absolutely fantastic.

"We had a fair few cross-coders in the early few seasons of AFLW, but now that's our main feeder sport. For forever long, it may continue."

Breanna Koenen handballs during Brisbane's clash against Hawthorn in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Along with plenty of Irishmen and women who will be tuning in to the representative game in Ireland, just a bit further north is Cara, hoping to catch the game between her own representative duties in Glasgow.

"I would love to watch the AFLW Australia vs Ireland game live while in Glasgow to cheer the girls on!" Cara said.

"But I think I may have to do some logistical planning as the game time will coincide with semi-final day for us over here. If need be, I am willing to mute the necessary social media accounts and group chats until I have the spare time to tune in with no spoilers!"

Bre, no doubt, has been watching Cara's Diamonds in the Games thus far. With 4-0 on the board at the time of writing, the Diamonds are very much on track for the semi-finals this weekend as they chase down yet another Games gold meal.

But with the tight schedule, Bre knows there's a chance she may have to run off after the AFLW match's final siren to catch her sister in the semi-final.

"I will watch every one of Cara's games that I can 100 per cent. Geez, that timing's going to be a bit of a challenge, but we'll make it work," Bre laughs.

Natalie Grider and Breanna Koenen before the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park, November 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite the number of grand finals she's been a part of, Bre knows this weekend's representative match will be a little bit different. And she's more than happy to lean on her little sister for some advice.

"This being a last-minute [selection], is probably a good thing. So, I don't have to think about it too much, to be honest," Bre said.

"I've been lucky enough to play in plenty of big games across my career. This one I think will be the fastest and the quickest of them all, so, it's really exciting.

"Cara's dealt with the pressures of being able to have to perform under pressure and then show up again year on year. The way she's gone about it, I'll definitely be leaning on her for some advice because that's the hardest part, just putting your hand up every time [international selection] comes around.

"That's pretty incredible to be able to show up every year and be at the top of your game internationally as well as at home. It's pretty impressive."

However, for Cara, she's never seen someone more deserving for an opportunity like this than her big sister. Purely excited to watch her run out for Australia, she doesn't have too much advice for Bre – just for her to take this opportunity and lean into the whole experience.

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"As her younger sister by only a year, I have had a front row seat to the literal blood, sweat and tears that have contributed to her success thus far in her career. I am over the moon that she has been recognised in this way for all of the sacrifices she has made to get to where she is," Cara said.

"In my opinion, Bre epitomises what it means to be a team player and has always passionately played and followed AFL, even when there were no professional athlete opportunities for women in the sport.

"I think my biggest advice to her would be to soak up every moment and enjoy it as pressure is a privilege and these experiences in sport are so fleeting. I can't wait to cheer her on!"