A pair of potential top picks hit the scoreboard and a SA midfielder starred in the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships

Bailee Martin, Majella Day and Emma Charlton. Pictures: AFL Photos

THERE were stars aplenty as the first round of the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships got underway over the weekend.

Prospective top picks Bailee Martin and Majella Day booted four apiece, while South Australian fancy Emma Charlton picked up a casual 32 touches, and one of next year's favourites, Tasmanian Matilda Lange, led the Allies to victory with an outstanding performance.

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Western Australia 4.2 (26) lost to South Australia 12.6 (78) at Mineral Resources Park

South Australia was a comprehensive victor over Western Australia, recording a 52-point win.

Midfielder and reigning South Australia MVP Emma Charlton (younger sister of Adelaide's Teah) recorded a game-high 32 disposals and four clearances in the win, while bottom-age forward Madeline Nuss kicked 4.2 from 13 touches.

Fellow bottom-ager Lani Cocks (25 disposals, five tackles, three clearances) worked hard through the middle, while national Academy member Emily Mableson (23, 10 intercepts and a goal) was a class above coming out of the backline.

Polly Turner – eligible as a father-daughter at both Carlton and Adelaide – was also named in South Australia's best, taking six marks to go with her 14 touches.

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Ruck Cara Dziegielewski led the way for Western Australia, recording 34 hitouts, 14 disposals and taking seven marks in a well-rounded performance.

Mia Carlshausen battled hard in defence, taking a strong 11 marks alongside her 19 touches, while 16-year-old star in the making, Bella Nelson stood tall with 12 marks and five tackles of her own.

Small mid-forward Charli Bassett held her own on the inside with 12 disposals, seven clearances and six tackles.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 0.0 0.0 3.1 4.2 (26)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 4.1 9.3 11.4 12.6 (78)

GOALS

Western Australia: Avuya Nomlatyu 2, Marley Kelman, Kiera Fawcett

South Australia: Madeline Nuss 4, Chelsea Newitt 2, Elke Cameron 2, Emily Mableson, Demi Holloway, Maia Freemantle, Isabella Beaumont

BEST

Western Australia: Cara Dziegielewski, Mia Carlshausen, Charlotte Bassett, Charlotte Fletcher, Hannah Seaborn

South Australia: Madeline Nuss, Emma Charlton, Emily Mableson, Polly Turner, Elke Cameron, Lani Cocks

Allies 8.8 (56) defeated Vic Country 5.8 (38) at Blacktown International Sportspark

Top prospect Majella Day (GWS Academy) kicked 4.2 from 12 disposals as the Allies recorded a comfortable 18-point win against Vic Country.

Bottom-age midfielder Matilda Lange was the Allies' best, the Tasmanian finding the footy at will to record 28 disposals, 12 clearances, eight tackles and a goal.

Sydney Academy winger Frankie Walsh was busy throughout with 22 disposals and five marks, with her Swans teammate Charlotte Tidemann was tidy out of defence, finishing up with 21 touches and five rebound 50s.

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Mid-sized defender Rose Bell (17 touches, seven tackles, four marks) was steady behind the footy.

Ruck and national Aacademy member Sophie White was Vic Country's best, dominating the aerial contest with 38 hitouts, 10 disposals and two clearances.

She was supported by the versatile Ava Bilyk, the Geelong Falcons star doing it across two lines by recording 20 disposals, seven clearances and two goals.

Murray Bushrangers inside midfielder Carmela Perri topped Country's disposal count with 21, as well as nine tackles and six clearances, while Grace Dillow (18 touches, four marks, one goal) worked hard in attack.

ALLIES 2.2 3.3 4.5 8.8 (56)

VIC COUNTRY 2.1 3.6 4.6 5.8 (38)

GOALS

Allies: Majella Day 4, Aurelia Russell, Matilda Lange, Ava Horneman, Marika Carlton

Vic Country: Ava Bilyk 2, Greea McKeegan, Hannah Griffiths, Grace Dillow

BEST

Allies: Matilda Lange, Frankie Walsh, Majella Day, Rose Bell, Charlotte Tidemann, Evie Bowie

Vic Country: Sophie White, Ava Bilyk, Carmela Perri, Grace Dillow, Georgia Garlick, Greea McKeegan

Vic Metro 10.9 (69) defeated Queensland 5.3 (33) at GMHBA Stadium

Midfielder Emily Rankin led Vic Metro to a commanding 36-point win over a stacked Queensland side.

The Eastern Ranges product recorded 24 disposals, five tackles and four clearances, while equally talented forward Bailee Martin kicked four goals from 13 touches.

Bottom-age tall Cleo Barbakas found plenty of the footy with 21 touches, four clearances and four hitouts, with inside midfielder Brylee Anderson racking up 20 touches and six clearances.

Small forward/mid Tayla Olivieri took full advantage from limited opportunity, kicking three from 11 disposals.

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Lily Moana is just 16 years old, and won't be in the draft mix until 2028, but was still one of Queensland's best with two goals from 16 disposals.

Midfielder and Brisbane Academy member Molly Ferguson led her side's disposal count with 18 touches and four clearances, while Allie Cameron (Gold Coast Academy, bottom-age) was equally busy on the inside, finishing with 15 touches, seven clearances and six tackles.

Asia Single, the younger sister of Gold Coast co-captain Lucy and a bottom-ager, recorded 15 touches and 12 kicks, while Steph Aguinaldo was strong overhead, taking six marks.

VIC METRO 4.3 5.5 8.5 10.9 (69)

QUEENSLAND 0.1 0.3 1.3 5.3 (33)

GOALS

Vic Metro: Bailee Martin 4, Tayla Olivieri 3, Maya Duane, Grace Perrett

Queensland: Lily Moana 2, Maddie Campbell, Aiyana Pritchard, Indiana Scheffler

BEST

Vic Metro: Emily Rankin, Bailee Martin, Tayla Olivieri, Brylee Anderson, Cleo Barbakas, Maddy Meagher

Queensland: Lily Moana, Molly Ferguson, Allie Cameron, Asia Single, Steph Aguinaldo, Sienna Clinch