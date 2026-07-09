Sign up NOW for AFLW Tipping in 2026 and challenge your friends and family

Play AFLW Tipping in 2026

THE NAB AFL Women's season is just around the corner, and that means the return of the official AFLW Tipping competition for 2026.

AFLW Tipping will be huge this year with new games and massive prizes on offer for the best tipsters throughout the season.

>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2026

The overall winner of the AFLW Tipping competition at the end of the home and away season will take home $7500 in cash, while second gets $750 and third place wins $500.

There's also a weekly prize of a Sherrin for the best tipster valued at $260.

And this year, there are two new games in the AFLW Tipping competition with Gauntlet and Streak.

The Gauntlet will begin in round two. For The Gauntlet, you need to select one team to win each round from rounds 2-4, two teams in each of rounds 5-11 and one in round 12. If you win, you move on to the next round. If not, you're out! The catch? Once you've selected a team, you can't select them again for the rest of the year! The winner of The Gauntlet will pocket $1,000 in cash.

Plus, a new game is here for 2026 with the introduction of Streak. Fancy your chances of going on a tipping run? Streak is the game for you. You can pick which games you want to tip, and if you put together the longest streak of correct selections, you win $500. The longest active streak at season's end will also win $500. The best part is, once your streak is over, you can just start a new one. Whether you take big risks or build a streak slowly, the choice is yours.

With the NAB AFLW season kicking off on Sunday, August 9, there's no better time to get your friends, family and colleagues together in your own competition to find out who is the tipping guru.

The games are now live on web, with the Apple and Android apps set to be up and running in the coming days.

Be sure to register NOW for your shot at the AFLW tipping crown for 2026.