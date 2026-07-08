AFLW Fantasy is back for season 2026.
There are plenty of prizes up for grabs, but many coaches will simply be aiming for the bragging rights that come with being a league champion.
AFLW FANTASY Pick your team now
First prize
- Toyota Corolla Ascent Sport Hybrid Hatch, valued at $37,000
Runner-up prize
- $250 AFL Store voucher
Third-place prize
- $250 AFL Store voucher
Fourth- to 10th-place prize
- $100 AFL Store voucher
Weekly round prize
- Official AFL Sherrin, valued at $260
Top 100 ranked prizes
- 1 x AFL Fantasy hat, valued at $50
If you are a prize winner in this 2026 competition, our promotion partner, Engage Hub, will be in contact with you to confirm your details.