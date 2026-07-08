Check out all the prizes on offer this year in AFLW Fantasy

Play AFLW Fantasy in 2026

AFLW Fantasy is back for season 2026.

There are plenty of prizes up for grabs, but many coaches will simply be aiming for the bragging rights that come with being a league champion.

AFLW FANTASY Pick your team now

First prize

- Toyota Corolla Ascent Sport Hybrid Hatch, valued at $37,000

Runner-up prize

- $250 AFL Store voucher

Third-place prize

- $250 AFL Store voucher

Fourth- to 10th-place prize

- $100 AFL Store voucher

Weekly round prize

- Official AFL Sherrin, valued at $260

Top 100 ranked prizes

- 1 x AFL Fantasy hat, valued at $50

If you are a prize winner in this 2026 competition, our promotion partner, Engage Hub, will be in contact with you to confirm your details.