Play AFLW Fantasy in 2026

AFLW Fantasy is back for 2026.

Fantasy coaches manage a squad throughout the NAB AFLW home and away season with their team success based on players' actual on-field performances.

AFLW FANTASY Pick your team now

The game is now live on web, with the apps for Apple and Android set to be up and running in the coming days.

Your Fantasy team will accumulate points from Champion Data's official statistics of games each week as you go head-to-head with your friends and people all over the world.

AFLW Fantasy follows the same scoring as AFL Fantasy.

For every kick your player has, they'll get three points. Last season, Ebony Marinoff had the highest average for kicks with 18.8 per game. A tackle gains you four points, a stat Kiara Bowers (12.1 per game) led the competition in last year. Rucks keep their score ticking over with one point for each hitout, with Alice Edmonds (27.6) leading that stat last season.

Scoring system

Kick: 3 points

Handball: 2 points

Mark: 3 points

Tackle: 4 points

Free Kick For: 1 point

Free Kick Against: -3 points

Hitout: 1 point

Goal: 6 points

Behind: 1 point

Finding players whose game gets stats from the key scoring categories is the key to Fantasy success.

You can follow the fortunes of your team live through the AFL Fantasy website and app as games are playing out in real time. The Match Centre on womens.afl and the AFL Women's App provide up-to-date AFL Fantasy stats as games progress.

It's a fun way to add to your enjoyment of watching the greatest game on Earth.

AFLW Fantasy

So, how do you play?

You are given a budget of $18,000,000 to select a squad of 29 players. Last season's No.1 AFLW Fantasy player, Laura Gardiner, will set you back $1,380,000 due to her 128.6 average. The cheapest players are draftees and many who are yet to play a game start at $200,000.

Laura Gardiner kicks the ball during the round five AFLW match between Carlton and Sydney at Ikon Park on September 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Your squad is made up of 21 on-field players who will score points each week. A bench of eight players, of which four are emergencies, can be used if one of your on-field players are out.

The 29 players are made up of eight defenders, 10 midfielders, two rucks, eight forwards and one bench utility who can be chosen from any position.

Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

To fit a team in under the salary cap, you’ll need a mix of some of the rookie-priced players, discounted gems and premiums to make sure you're getting bang for your buck.

AFLW FANTASY Pick your team now

Players will have three trades per week, while this year sees the addition of some dual-position players with MID/FWD status.

The AFLW fixture was released in May and while round one is a little different with the season starting on a Sunday night, the rest will be familiar for Fantasy coaches with all games played on Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

What makes playing AFLW Fantasy fun is playing in a league against your mates. You can set up a head-to-head league featuring between four and 20 of your friends or be involved in an open league with unlimited entrants, perfect for large workplaces.