Vision-based score reviews will be introduced in the AFLW this season, replacing the smart ball

Umpires discuss a score review during the match between Carlton and Geelong at Ikon Park in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A VISION-BASED score assist system will be brought in for the upcoming NAB AFLW season, replacing the smart ball tracking technology.

The "smart ball" has been able to be used for the past two seasons, but was rarely called upon.

Given the wider number of grounds in use in the AFLW (e.g. Mission Whitten Oval, Mineral Resources Park), four new goal post cameras will be installed at those grounds to allow for score reviews.

Unlike the men's competition, the goal umpire will not ask for a review, but all score reviews will be initiated by the "score assist official" via the umpires' communication system.

This is a similar process to that used in AFL matches when a silent score review is underway after every goal, when the goal umpire has not called for the review.

Field umpire Robert Findlay calls for a score review during the elimination final between Carlton and Sydney at the MCG on September 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL said in a press release the move away from smart balls was to align with the "vision-based approach" used in the men's competition.

"We are committed to continuing to evolve our officiating technology, and we have worked closely with our broadcast partners and our technology partner Hawk-Eye to introduce a vision-based score assist system for the upcoming NAB AFLW Season," AFL executive general manager of AFLW, health and football operations Laura Kane said.

"The vision-based system will provide match officials with additional vision to support decision-making, strengthening the accuracy, consistency and efficiency of the score review process.

"The introduction of this system is another important step in the continued evolution of the AFLW competition and ensures our match officials are supported with the best available vision when reviewing score decisions."

The score assist system will be in use from round one, which kicks off with St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, August 9.