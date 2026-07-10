Jasmyn Smith poses for a photo during the Western Bulldogs' 2026 team photo day at Mission Whitten Oval; and (inset) on the set of Nickelodeon. Pictures: AFL Photos, supplied

JASMYN Smith is used to the limelight.

The fan-favourite was in the public eye long before being drafted to Gold Coast back in 2022, having spent her teenage years as a TV presenter across both Nickelodeon and Channel 10 in Queensland.

They were opportunities that just came from saying "yes".

"I was actually on Nickelodeon when I was 12 years old, I turned 13 as we were filming it, so (I) celebrated my birthday on set which was fun," Smith told AFL.com.au.

"It was called Slime Cup … it's basically just this adventure course race that you race through slime, and me and my best friend did it together. We came second by one second, I think it was rigged but whatever, we won't talk about that."

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From there, a chance to head to Nickelodeon HQ in Sydney for a week of presenter training was proposed. Of course, Smith took up the offer.

"It was a week of training me up to learn how to present, all the techniques, and then they flew me back to Queensland and I became the Queensland-based presenter for Nickelodeon for three years," Smith explained.

"Started at 13, and then over the years I did Crash and Bash, Kids Choice Awards where I interviewed Sally Pearson running through Sea World, and I got to slime her as well which was really cool. So, that's like a random bucket list thing, if anybody had sliming Sally Pearson on their bucket list…

"Then the team from Nickelodeon ended up moving to Channel 10, and they asked me to go over with them, so I worked out of the 10 headquarters in Brisbane and eventually made my way as the host of a kids TV show called Shake Takes, so I did that for four years."

Smith juggled her TV duties alongside schooling on the Gold Coast, and a handful of sports. Netball, dancing, and football were all on the agenda, and her parents did plenty of driving.

Jasmyn Smith poses at Metricon Stadium on August 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

She chose to play footy with the Broadbeach Cats in Mermaid Waters because that was her dad's club. It didn't matter that it meant she was playing under 17s at just 12 years of age.

"(There) was only an under 17 side at the Cats, I was 12 at the time, because there were no other teams. There were a few other (clubs) that may have had an under 15 side, but I just refused. I had to play where my dad played, so started in the under 17s," Smith said.

"But then as I progressed through the years, they started forming an under 15 side, and I was able to go back to my age group, but (I) just loved the community around football, but I was also juggling dancing and netball at the time, and I really loved netball… But then I think when I started Suns Academy at 13, 14 years old, I think I had to choose a few things."

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Footy won out because of the community surrounding Smith at the Broadbeach Cats, and the Suns Academy. And following two seasons with Gold Coast, she found a home with the Western Bulldogs where her footy, and presenting has flourished.

Smith is now a game day MC for the club's AFL matches, commentates VFL footy with SEN, and is learning the ropes behind the scenes with Fox, rounding out her off-field skillset.

Saying yes has opened plenty of doors for the 22-year-old.

Jasmyn Smith poses for a photo during the Western Bulldogs' 2026 team photo day at Mission Whitten Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

"I can't say no. I think it's just because I'm a people-pleaser, if something comes up, I just have to go for it, and there's no real limit on what anyone can do," Smith said.

"And with AFLW as a platform, and being able to use this as a way to shape a career for myself is a really good opportunity, so why let it go to waste?"