What's on at the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final

THE 2023 NAB AFL Women's Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane starts at 2.30pm AEDT on Sunday, December 3 at Ikon Park in Carlton.

Gates will open at 12.50pm AEDT, with plenty of activities on offer ahead of the game.

The Telstra pre-game entertainment will start from 1.30pm AEDT, and features a performance from G Flip while Vera Blue will perform the national anthem.