Match Day Information

Tickets for the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final on Sunday, December 3 at Ikon Park are sold out. No tickets will be available for purchase at the venue or on the day.

Gates will open at 12.50pm AEDT, with plenty of activities on offer ahead of the game.

The Telstra pre-game entertainment will start from 1.30pm AEDT, and features a performance from G Flip while Vera Blue will perform the national anthem.

All patrons, including juniors, must have pre-purchased ticket to enter the venue. There will be no gate sales or tickets available for purchase at the venue.



While access for Juniors (Under 18) is free, they must hold a ticket. Any junior without a pre-purchased ticket will not be permitted access to the match.



Gates open from 12:50pm AEDT, with pre-match entertainment from 1:30pm, and ball up at 2:30pm AEDT. Patrons are advised to arrive early, to avoid queues.

Digital Tickets

In advance of arriving at IKON Park, all patrons are advised to have their digital ticket ready for scanning for the smoothest entry to the venue.

Patrons are also advised to check their ticket ahead of their arrival, to identify their nominated gate for entry. Patrons must enter via the gate marked on their ticket.

Keep an eye on your emails for an exclusive AFLW Grand Final Digital Collectible once you’ve scanned your ticket into the venue! Find out more info here.

For any match day ticketing issues, there will be Box Offices located at Gate 5 and Gate 6 with staff available for support and troubleshooting.