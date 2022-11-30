How to get to Ikon Park

If you've got a ticket to the game, public transport is strongly recommended as there is limited parking in and around the Princes Park precinct.

Yarra Trams is putting on extra tram services on Route 19 from the Melbourne CBD to Ikon Park to ensure fans can get to and from the venue with ease. You can jump on a Route 19 tram on Elizabeth St from either Flinders Street or Melbourne Central stations, and the tram will take you up Elizabeth St and Royal Pde to Ikon Park (Stop #16, Walker Street).

If you're travelling by train on the Upfield line, you can get off at Royal Park train station and take a leisurely 10-minute walk the stadium.

Accessibility Information

Accessibility seating located at Gate 5 & Gate 6

Lift access into Pavilion function spaces

Weather

The forecast for Sunday partly cloudy with a top of 24 degrees. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a medium chance of showers (0-1mm), so be prepared for anything!