Entertainment

Two-time ARIA Award-winning artist G Flip will be performing in the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment. Check out the full schedule below:

Time (AEST) Entertainment 1:36pm W Award Winners/Retiree acknowledgment 1:45pm G Flip performance 2:25pm Vera Blue national anthem ¼ time NAB Stars ($1000 prize) ½ time Be the DJ ¾ time Be the DJ







G Flip will perform in the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: Brendon Thorne

G Flip is no stranger to Australian football, previously headlining the Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2021 NAB AFLW Grand Final, performing at the MCG for the annual Queen’s Birthday clash between Collingwood and Melbourne and the Telstra Half-Time Entertainment for the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

In addition, G Flip was named as the 2023 AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador and will present women’s football’s most prestigious piece of silverware as part of the pre-match ceremony on NAB AFLW Grand Final Day.

Before the game, Vera Blue will be performing the national anthem.