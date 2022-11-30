Entertainment
Two-time ARIA Award-winning artist G Flip will be performing in the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment. Check out the full schedule below:
|
Time (AEST)
|
Entertainment
|1:36pm
|W Award Winners/Retiree acknowledgment
|1:45pm
|G Flip performance
|2:25pm
|Vera Blue national anthem
|¼ time
|NAB Stars ($1000 prize)
|½ time
|Be the DJ
|¾ time
|Be the DJ
G Flip is no stranger to Australian football, previously headlining the Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2021 NAB AFLW Grand Final, performing at the MCG for the annual Queen’s Birthday clash between Collingwood and Melbourne and the Telstra Half-Time Entertainment for the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final.
In addition, G Flip was named as the 2023 AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador and will present women’s football’s most prestigious piece of silverware as part of the pre-match ceremony on NAB AFLW Grand Final Day.
Before the game, Vera Blue will be performing the national anthem.