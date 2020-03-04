afl.com.au womens.afl

State of Origin for Bushfire Relief

The AFL, its 18 Clubs and AFL / AFLW players through the AFL Players’ Association, are pleased to announce that collectively we have raised $8 million dollars for Bushfire Relief.
 
The figure is comprised of:

  • $2.5 million by the AFL, its 18 Clubs and AFL / AFLW players through the AFL Players’ Association.
  • $3.9 million from the State of Origin double header event, fundraising collection points at AFLW matches and contributions by AFL corporate partners.
  • $1.6 million in club led activities.

Of the $8 million raised the following has been distributed:

  • $1 million donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery fund
  • $738,000 to 262 community football clubs & NAB Auskick centres in Bushfire affected areas through the Community Relief Fund set up by the AFL to support football clubs and footballing families in bushfire affected areas. A list of these clubs can be found here
  • $1.6 million raised by clubs and distributed to various recipients

 Over $1.2 million to be immediately distributed to bushfire affected football clubs / leagues

The AFL is pleased to announce that $1,216,481 from the Community Relief Fund has been approved by the Governance committee to be immediately distributed to community football clubs / leagues in bushfire affected areas.

The Governance committee chaired by Essendon Football Club President Lindsay Tanner met for the first time in Melbourne this week.

Applications for funding were received for community football clubs and leagues across ACT, Victoria, NSW, South Australia and Queensland.

Committee Chair Mr Tanner said it was vital decisions were made quickly and the funds distributed on the eve of the community football seasons nationally.

"To the clubs and leagues that submitted for funding I want to thank you for your applications. It was clear that the bushfires have had a widespread affect across many local football communities" Mr Tanner said.

"The Committee's focus was to ensure we were well informed in our decision making and that the clubs and leagues in need receive the funding immediately.

"To all the football clubs and leagues in bushfire affected areas, we are committed to continuing to work with you through the rebuild and recovery stage in this difficult time."

VIEW FULL RECIPIENT LIST

 

AFL Community Relief Fund
A Community Relief Fund set up by the AFL to support the local communities in fire affected areas to repair and rebuild their football clubs, including helping footballing families in these impacted communities around the country.
"Our industry is heartbroken by the devastation that the fires are causing around the country and our clubs and players have suggested a number of initiatives where we can support affected communities in the short and longer term as they deal with the aftermath of these fires."

- AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan

 

“The AFL would like to acknowledge and thank the 18 clubs, AFLPA, AFL and AFLW players, governments, broadcast and media partners, commercial partners, and many other organisations who have generously donated their time, services and support to maximise the industry’s fundraising efforts for bushfire relief”

- AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan

 

Health and Wellbeing
Information and resources to help us all at this challenging time.
