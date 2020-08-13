|1.
|Red cross initial $1m
|2.
|Initial payments to everyone ($2.5k and $5k)
|3.
|March governance committee meeting
|4.
|May governance committee meeting
|5.
|August governance committee meeting
|1.
|Red cross initial $1m
|2.
|Initial payments to everyone ($2.5k and $5k)
|3.
|March governance committee meeting
|4.
|May governance committee meeting
|5.
|August governance committee meeting
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.