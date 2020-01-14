Event Information

Marvel Stadium – Friday 28 February 2020

2020 NAB AFL Women’s Competition

Collingwood v Melbourne – 5.35pm

State of Origin for Bushfire Relief

Victoria v All-Stars – 7.50pm

Onsale Dates

Tuesday, January 21 at 12pm via Ticketmaster.com.au

Prices

TICKET TYPE RESERVED SEAT LEVEL 1 RESERVED SEAT LEVEL 2 RESERVED SEAT LEVEL 3 Adult/Concession $20.00 $40.00 $20.00 Junior $10.00 $20.00 $10.00



Junior Policy



Children aged 4-14 as at 1 January 2020 are eligible to purchase a junior ticket. Children aged 3 and under as at 1 January 2020 are entitled to enter the ground at no charge; however, they must not occupy a seat.



Persons aged 15 and over as at 1 January 2020 are classified as an adult, unless they hold valid Concession identification.

* The AFL is a National Affiliate of the Companion Card program and we agree to provide an admission ticket for the cardholder's companion at no charge. The Companion Card program is applicable at all AFL Venues.