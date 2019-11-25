Employee Volunteering Program

As part of the AFL’s Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy, our team can undertake two paid volunteer days per year through our Employee Volunteering Program - V for 2.

Our team have made a positive difference to the community in various ways through 'V for 2' in recent years including supporting Freeze MND, Cape York House, Ladder, AFL SportsReady and community football across the country.

In 2019 several members of the team volunteered at The Children's Cancer Foundation's annual Million Dollar Lunch, pictured, which raised more than $2.1 million for hospitals and research institutes to ensure Australian children with cancer have access to world-class care.