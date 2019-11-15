ABC Australia

International Online Streaming - Watch AFL Global

Watch every game of the 2016 AFL Premiership live or on demand with Watch AFL Global Pass. It's the official international subscription service for fans outside Australia.

Watch AFL Global Pass allows you to watch games live on personal computers, tablets and mobile devices. You can also catch up on any of the action you've missed, or want to re-live, with our On-Demand service.

Watch AFL Global Pass also gives you Watch 24/7, a round the clock TV channel dedicated to AFL, so you can get your fix between matches. Watch 24/7 shows include classic quarters, football panel shows, player interviews, match replays and other great AFL content.

Being overseas doesn't mean you can't keep up to speed with all the footy action and we offer a wide range of great value subscriptions to suit everyone those on both long and short trips abroad.

To find our more and subscribe just visit https://www.watchafl.com.au/

*Service not available in Australia

ABC Australia is the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s international television service for the Asia-Pacific.

ABC Australia shares stories that reveal the culture, life and society of Australia to inform and inspire, connecting Australia to the region. It provides unique access to the region's decision-makers across the Asia-Pacific and reaches deep into Australian expat and English-speaking communities.

Fans in the Asia-Pacific region have an opportunity to watch on ABC Australia six matches per week during the Toyota AFL Premiership season, along with all matches in the Toyota AFL Finals Series.

Visit http://www.abcaustralia.net.au/ for more information.

BT Sport

BT Sport is the only place in the UK to watch all of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches exclusively live.

Our extensive portfolio also includes live coverage of the Barclays Premier League and FA Cup, plus exclusive live coverage of Aviva Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, NBA and UFC.UK sports broadcaster BT operates a suite of digital and TV channels: BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport//ESPN showing live top action from around the world in HD. In August 2015 it launched Europe’s very first live sports Ultra HD (4K) channel, giving viewers the chance to watch world-class sport with four times the detail of HD. BT Sport has been at the heart of innovation since its launch in 2013. It was the first broadcaster to show live content in 4K UHD and the first to adopt Dolby Atmos audio. BT Sport has also embraced social media, broadcasting the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League finals on YouTube and showing content such as BT Sport Score live for free on Twitter and Facebook.

BT Sport and BT Sport//ESPN is proud to showcase five games per week continuing right through to the Toyota AFL Grand Final, plus the weekly highlights programme showcasing the best of the action from each round.

BT Sport is part of BT Group plc, one of the world’s leading providers of communication services and solutions serving customers at home, at work and on the move in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.btsport.com.

FOX Sports

FS2 is a national 24-hour multi-sport cable channel from FOX Sports.

FS2 delivers to fans live sporting events, studio, news and original programs including PBC, world class soccer, Rugby, Supercross, Red Bull, and much more.

FOX Soccer Plus delivers live, exclusive soccer coverage featuring the best players and clubs in the world. FOX Soccer Plus also offers premium rugby from the Northern and Southern hemisphere.

GZTV

Guangzhou TV Competition Channel was founded in 1994, it was the first 24-hour sports channel in China.

With 25 years of elaborate operating, it has become to the best municipal sports channel across the nation.

In February 18th 2018, in order to take a higher platform, Guangzhou TV Competition Channel formally moved to Guangzhou Media Centre. Meanwhile, it has initiated high density broadcasting plan to increase the overall program quality at the end of 2018 .

Guangzhou TV Sports Channel broadcasting covers Guangzhou, Foshan and most of the regions in Pearl River Delta. The total number of audience is over 30 million.

Sky Television

SKY Sport is the home of LIVE sport in New Zealand.

Featuring some of the best local and international sports content, SKY Sport offers New Zealand sports fans world class coverage of rugby, cricket, netball, rugby league, football, motorsport, golf, tennis, and a huge amount more. World renowned for its LIVE sports production, SKY Sport is heavily involved in producing sport in New Zealand - from grassroots sport to the pinnacle of international competition.

SKY Sport’s 2019 AFL coverage includes three LIVE matches each week of the 2019 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

TSN

TSN is Canada’s Sports Leader and provides world-class content across its industry-leading platforms including five national television feeds, TSN.ca, the TSN app, and TSN Radio stations across the country.

With a broad portfolio of multimedia sports assets, Champions Live Here as TSN delivers more championship events than any broadcaster in the country.

TSN brings Canadians AFL coverage throughout each round of the 2019 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, along with all the action and excitement of the 2019 Toyota AFL Finals Series and 2019 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

TSN is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada’s largest communications company.

Visit www.tsn.ca for more information.

Viasat

Viasat Sport was launched in Russia and CIS countries in 2006 and runs a 24-hour broadcast in Russian.

The thrill of live broadcast is brought to viewers by famous sports journalists covering events from arenas and stadiums around the world. Viasat Sport is the only TV channel in Russia to show live games from the world’s top basketball league, the NBA, as well as live coverage of dozens of other sports from the most celebrated leagues around the world.

The principal live sports broadcast on the channel include NBA, MLB, NCAA football and basketball, IndyCar and X Games.

Viasat Sport is happy to present up to five game per matchday and the full playoff coverage of the 2019 Toyota AFL Premiership.

Viasat Sport Russia is a part of Russian family of Viasat channels that has a rich and diverse portfolio of content brands - movies, factual and sports

For more information, visit http://www.myviasat.ru