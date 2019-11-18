Fox Footy

FOX FOOTY’s unrivalled commentary team includes the biggest names in the business including Eddie McGuire, Jonathan Brown, Jason Dunstall, Dermott Brereton, David King, Nick Riewoldt, Paul Roos, Brad Johnson, Garry Lyon, Bob Murphy, Kelli Underwood, Gerard Whateley, Mark Robinson, Nick Dal Santo, Leigh Montagna, Alastair Lynch, Gerard Healy, Mark Ricciuto, Mike Sheahan, Matthew Pavlich, Mark Maclure, Cameron Mooney, Ben Dixon, Anthony Hudson, Dwayne Russell, Sarah Jones, Neroli Meadows, Jon Ralph, and more.

FOX FOOTY on FOXTEL

AFL 360 headlines FOX FOOTY’s analysis of on and off the field action, and On The Couch continues to drive conversation from all the weekend’s action. New show Up The Guts joins the FOX FOOTY line-up and The Beep Test, On The Mark, Saturday Stretch and Bob return for another year.

FOX FOOTY is the only place on television to see every game of every round of the NAB AFL Women’s competition, JLT Community Series, Toyota AFL Premiership Season and key AFL events throughout the season.



Fox Footy Programs

AFL 360 - Monday - Thursday at 7:30pm AEST nationally

Gerard Whateley, Mark Robinson

The ultimate nightly dose of footy talk. Two of the game’s best journalists bring you up to speed on everything that’s happening on and off the field in their own ‘odd couple’ style.

On The Couch - Mondays at 8.30pm AEST nationally

Gerard Healy, Jonathan Brown, Paul Roos, Garry Lyon

Weekly footy news and views. They’ll break stories, ask the hardest questions of those in power and uncover the nuggets of info that every footy fan needs.

AFL Tonight - Monday - Friday 7pm (Thursdays 6pm)

Neroli Meadows, Julian De Stoop

Your daily AFL news program. AFL tonight covers all the AFL news from that day, featuring the best AFL writers and reports in a sharp half hour format.

Open Mike - Tuesdays at 8:30pm AEST nationally

Mike Sheahan

The doyen of the game’s journalists continues his award winning series that takes viewers deeper into the stories of football’s most interesting characters.

On The Mark: Wednesday 8.30pm

Focusing on the personal side of the game. Hosted by a panel predominantly made up of women, Footy Life will provide a different look at the AFL, including in depth interviews with personalities rarely seen on traditional shows.

Saturday Stretch: Saturday after the footy

Dermott Brereton, Neroli Meadows, Brad Johnson

The best wrap of the biggest day in footy. Provocative and entertaining discussion around the biggest talking points from up to five games every Saturday. Live crosses to the late games, media conferences, and interviews will get the viewer right up to date.

Bob Show: (begins mid-year)

Bob Murphy

What makes today’s stars tick? Who better to find out than everybody’s favourite recently retired player. Bob Murphy sits down with the biggest names in and around the modern game.

Seven Network

The Toyota AFL Finals Series, the Toyota AFL Grand Final exclusively, the Brownlow Medal, the AFLW season and the AFLW Grand Final, VFL, SANFL, WAFL, the EJ Whitten Legends game and of course Toyota AFL Premiership Season on Thursday Night, Friday Night, Saturday Night and Sunday Afternoon Football are all on Seven in 2019.

The much-loved Front Bar, Game Day, The Kick and Talking Footy also return.

Australia's favourite callers Bruce McAvaney, Brian Taylor, James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Hamish McLachlan, and Basil Zempilas are back with experts including Leigh Matthews, Jimmy Bartel, Matthew Richardson, Daisy Pearce, Cameron Ling, Wayne Carey, Abbey Holmes, Tim Watson and more.

Together they are the biggest names in football – and they'll all be at the home of football, Seven.

Seven Network Programs

AFL Game Day

Host Hamish McLachlan leads a star-studded panel to review and preview all the weekend games and bring fans closer to the stars of the game.

In 2019, a rotating panel of current superstars will include Luke Hodge, Nat Fyfe and Rory Sloane, along with fellow rotating panellists each week including AFL journalist Nat Edwards, Leigh Matthews, Jimmy Bartel, and Adam Cooney. Game Day kicks off each Sunday at 10am on Channel 7 in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth and 7mate in Sydney and Brisbane.

Talking Footy

Seven’s iconic AFL chat show Talking Footy returns at 7.30pm Monday on 7mate to tackle all the AFL news and issues on and off the field and set the agenda for the week. Hosted by Luke Darcy with Wayne Carey, Tim Watson, Mick Warner, 7News Jacqui Felgate and Tom Browne.

The Front Bar

Join Sam Pang, Mick Molloy, Andy Maher for a fun look at the AFL world with footy characters from yesteryear and today dropping by for a chat.

The Kick

The Kick will get the party started on Saturday Night Footy showcasing the players and personalities, along with an update to all the weekend’s action. Hosted by Nat Edwards with Matthew Richardson, Campbell Brown and a rotation of big-name current players. Byron Cooke of Fox FM’s breakfast show will join the team each week as resident reporter and 7News’ Jacqui Felgate will host the Footy Central segment.

Online - Telstra

Mobile

Catch all the action of the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, with live video, full match replays, live player positions and radio, weekly team announcements, live stats and scores, AFL news and access to the official AFL TV channel. Download the AFL Live Official App. Telstra mobile customers can access AFL Live Pass included in your plan. Subscription fees apply for non-Telstra mobile customers to access live video, full match replays and AFLTV. Data charges may apply when downloading the application.

IPTV, AFL App on Telstra TV & Online

Full match replays of all 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season matches are available any time on your Telstra TV via the AFL App, connected IPTV or online throughout the year. For full-screen TV viewing, download the AFL app on your Telstra TV and enjoy features including player profiles and top performing player stats. Missed a game? Catch up on all match replays and highlights of your favourite AFL team during the season, and keep up to date on the latest AFL news.

