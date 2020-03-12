AFL Play AFL Play

Our Vision

Our vision is ambitious and unique to us – For everyone to love and connect with Australia’s game.

Our Purpose 

The AFL remains a central part of our nation’s vibrant and diverse communities, and our team members support the game from the elite national level through to grass roots at clubs and leagues in every part of Australia.

Our purpose is to progress the game, so everyone can share in its heritage and possibilities.

AFL Values

As a values-led organisation, our values play a pivotal role in bringing to life the culture we want at the AFL. They guide how  we work and play each day – our decisions, actions and interactions and embedded in everything we do. We believe that success is winning at all levels – individually, collectively and as an organisation – in both ‘what’ we do and 'how' we do it.

  • Play to Win

    We pursue excellence, are forward thinkers and always show humility – we take responsibility for both our actions and the collective success of the AFL​.

  • Play as one Team

    We find strength in our differences, proactively collaborate and support one another – always finding time to celebrate our wins and prioritising our wellbeing to thrive at work and in life.

  • Play with Passion

    We love what we do, always find a way and care as much as our fans – bringing passion, energy and a sense of fun.

  • Play Fair

    We strive to do the right thing and make a positive difference – championing diversity, inclusion and an equitable playing field.

 

We know that creating and maintaining a values-led culture where we recognise and celebrate the wins and achievements of our people, as well as supporting their career progression, is core to making the AFL a great place to work – with all our players, clubs, supporters, partners, and community benefiting.

Each year, we recognise our team members who consistently role model our values through our Speccy – Recognition & Reward program. 

 

