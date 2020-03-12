Our Vision

Our vision is ambitious and unique to us – For everyone to love and connect with Australia’s game.

Our Purpose

The AFL remains a central part of our nation’s vibrant and diverse communities, and our team members support the game from the elite national level through to grass roots at clubs and leagues in every part of Australia.

Our purpose is to progress the game, so everyone can share in its heritage and possibilities.

AFL Values

As a values-led organisation, our values play a pivotal role in bringing to life the culture we want at the AFL. They guide how we work and play each day – our decisions, actions and interactions and embedded in everything we do. We believe that success is winning at all levels – individually, collectively and as an organisation – in both ‘what’ we do and 'how' we do it.