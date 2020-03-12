Our Vision, Purpose and Values
Our Vision
Our vision is ambitious and unique to us – For everyone to love and connect with Australia’s game.
Our Purpose
The AFL remains a central part of our nation’s vibrant and diverse communities, and our team members support the game from the elite national level through to grass roots at clubs and leagues in every part of Australia.
Our purpose is to progress the game, so everyone can share in its heritage and possibilities.
AFL Values
As a values-led organisation, our values play a pivotal role in bringing to life the culture we want at the AFL. They guide how we work and play each day – our decisions, actions and interactions and embedded in everything we do. We believe that success is winning at all levels – individually, collectively and as an organisation – in both ‘what’ we do and 'how' we do it.
We know that creating and maintaining a values-led culture where we recognise and celebrate the wins and achievements of our people, as well as supporting their career progression, is core to making the AFL a great place to work – with all our players, clubs, supporters, partners, and community benefiting.
Each year, we recognise our team members who consistently role model our values through our Speccy – Recognition & Reward program.