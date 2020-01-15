All incorporated and affiliated clubs are covered under the AFL’s National Risk Protection Program which provides cover for:

Public liability

Directors & officers liability

Professional indemnity

Asset protection

Personal accident insurance (non-Medicare medical)

Quadriplegia & paraplegia events up to $1 million

All clubs need to register online at the Marsh Sport Website and complete the Risk Management module each year to obtain their Certificate of Currency.

For more information on insurance, visit the Marsh Sport website.