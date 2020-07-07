After the risks to your club have been identified, they must be managed in priority order.

Risks should be classified in the following categories:

Extreme risk

  • Frequent accidents with severe consequences
  • Strategy for management is to avoid such risks

High risk

  • Infrequent accidents with major loss
  • Strategy for management may be to take out insurance

Moderate risk

  • Frequent accidents with minor loss
  • Strategy for management may be to manage risk

Low risk

  • Infrequent accidents with minor injury
  • Strategy for management may be to accept the risk