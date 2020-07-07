After the risks to your club have been identified, they must be managed in priority order.
Risks should be classified in the following categories:
Extreme risk
- Frequent accidents with severe consequences
- Strategy for management is to avoid such risks
High risk
- Infrequent accidents with major loss
- Strategy for management may be to take out insurance
Moderate risk
- Frequent accidents with minor loss
- Strategy for management may be to manage risk
Low risk
- Infrequent accidents with minor injury
- Strategy for management may be to accept the risk