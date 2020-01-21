The Age Dispensation Policy provides provisions for the dispensation of a player to participate in underage competitions where a disability, physical size and/or development considerations exist.

A Player who wishes to apply for dispensation to play in a Competition below their applicable age group on the basis of a Disability or for Physical Size or Development Considerations must make an application through the Player’s Club, to the relevant League.

Should a player wish to make an application for age dispensation, please read this policy for more information on what constitutes for dispensation and the process to follow for the application.