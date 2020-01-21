The Age Dispensation Policy provides provisions for the dispensation of a player to participate in underage competitions where a disability, physical size and/or development considerations exist.

A Player who wishes to apply for dispensation to play in a Competition below their applicable age group on the basis of a Disability or for Physical Size or Development Considerations must make an application through the Player’s Club, to the relevant League.

Should a player wish to make an application for age dispensation, please read this policy for more information on what constitutes for dispensation and the process to follow for the application.

National Age Dispensation Policy