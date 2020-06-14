

Symptoms reported by the player that should raise suspicion of concussion include headache, dizziness or balance problems, nausea or vomiting, feeling dinged or dazed, feeling like in a “fog” or slowed down, having trouble concentrating or remembering, or not feeling “quite right”.

Some common visible clues or signs of concussion include loss of responsiveness, lying motionless on the ground, unsteady on feet, dazed or blank look, confused or difficulty remembering, or the player is not behaving like their normal self.

