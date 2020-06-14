2005 – AFL Tribunal system revamped

AFL Tribunal system revamped with Match Review Panel (later Match Review Officer) appointed prioritising player health and safety.



2006 - Inaugural AFL Concussion Management Guidelines

Inaugural AFL Concussion Management Guidelines developed with the AFL Doctors Association and introduced (updated periodically until 2015 and annually afterwards, later also applying to AFLW)



2007 - Prohibition

Prohibition introduced on bumping a player front-on with head over the ball and stricter stance against head-high bumps.



2010 - Specific guidelines

Specific guidelines to address the risk of head-high contact from dangerous tackles introduced.



2011 - Community Football Concussion Management Guidelines

Community Football Concussion Management Guidelines released (and updated in 2013, 2017 and 2021) supported with education materials.



2013 - National Conferences

National Conferences organised by the AFL Doctors Association (with the AFL) on concussion management (2013, 2017) to share learnings from International Concussion in Sport Group



2013 – Concussion substitute

Concussion substitute introduced to allow a player being assessed for concussion to be replaced.



2014 – Hawk-Eye

Hawk-Eye match vision review technology adopted for use by AFL (and later) AFLW Club doctors to assesses in-match concussion and head trauma.



2016 – Tribunal guidelines amended

Tribunal Guidelines amended to broaden the application of the “potential to cause serious injury” sanction loading.



2018 – HeadCheck App

HeadCheck App introduced to assist/guide concussion management for junior players (adult version later launched).



2019 – Strict liability introduced

Strict liability introduced for players choosing to bump resulting in forceful head-high contact.



2019 – CSx Online Platform

CSx Online Platform introduced to record all data for concussion incidence and to facilitate auditing and compliance reviews



2020 – Concussion “Spotters”

Concussion “Spotters” appointed to monitor all AFL and AFLW matches from the AFL Review Centre and in communication with Club Doctors in-match.



2021 – Mandatory minimum recovery

Mandatory minimum recovery Concussion Management Guidelines introduce mandatory minimum 12-day post-concussion recovery and rehabilitation period for all levels of Australian Football.



2021 – Medical substitutes introduced

Medical substitutes introduced for AFL where player medically unfit to continue can be replaced from an additional interchange player.



2021 – Key AFL appointments

Key AFL appointments made - Head of Concussion Innovation and Research and Head of Concussion and Healthcare Governance



2021 – New concussion governance

New concussion governance structure adopted by AFL with appointment of Concussion Steering Group and Working Groups, working closely with Concussion Scientific Committee.



2022 – McCrory Report released

The AFL received and published the report of the independent review it commissioned into Associate Professor Paul McCrory and allegations against him relating to plagiarism and other issues connected with research and medical work on sport-related concussion in the AFL.



2023 - Strategic Plan released

Strategic Plan for Sport-Related Concussion in Australian Football 2023-2026 adopted.



2023 – What the AFL is doing

The AFL has released its updated Strategic Plan for Concussion Management from 2022-26 – click here. An industry Steering Group will also continue after being established over 12 months ago as part of the AFL’s commitment to best-practice governance structure.