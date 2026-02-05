Celebrating the diverse cultural heritage that strengthens Australian football.

In 2026, the AFL and all 18 clubs present the Cultural Heritage Series, a league-wide initiative recognising the diverse cultural heritage of our fans, players, participants and communities across the game.

Across the 2026 AFL and AFLW seasons, the Many Cultures One Game theme will be embedded across 18 scheduled matches, delivered through ambassador storytelling, community engagement, and matchday experiences – on and off the field.

The Series acknowledges the many stories and contributions that have shaped Australian football, highlights the communities involved in the game today, and supports pathways for future generations to participate and connect through football.

Through a season-long program delivered across clubs and communities, the Cultural Heritage Series brings Many Cultures One Game to life across Australian football.

