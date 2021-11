JAMARRA Ugle-Hagan is the No.1 selection in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, joining the Western Bulldogs after Adelaide placed a bid for the exciting forward.

Adelaide then snapped up South Australian forward/ruck Riley Thilthorpe before North Melbourne selected midfielder Will Phillips at pick No.3.

Take a look at every pick in a draft full of twists and turns, trades and loads of Academy bids.

1. Western Bulldogs: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Recruited from: Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / South Warrnambool

Position: Tall forward

Height: 194cm

Weight: 84 kg

DOB: 04/04/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 1-3

2. Adelaide Crows: Riley Thilthorpe

Recruited from: West Adelaide FC, SANFL / Goodwood Saints

Position: Tall forward/ruck

Height: 201cm

Weight: 100kg

DOB: 07/07/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 1-5

3. North Melbourne: Will Phillips

Recruited from: Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / Beverley Hills / Caulfield Grammar

Position: Small/medium midfielder

Height: 180cm

Weight: 80kg

DOB: 22/05/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 3-10

4. Sydney Swans: Logan McDonald

Recruited from: Perth FC, WAFL / Aquinas College

Position: Tall forward

Height: 196cm

Weight: 86kg

DOB: 04/04/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 1-5

5. Sydney Swans: Braeden Campbell

Recruited from: Sydney Swans Academy / Westbrook / Pennant Hills

Position: Medium forward/midfielder

Height: 181cm

Weight: 73kg

DOB: 04/02/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 4-15

6. Hawthorn: Denver Grainger-Barras

Recruited from: Swan Districts, WAFL / Kalamunda

Position: Tall defender

Height: 195cm

Weight: 78kg

DOB: 17/04/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 3-5

7. Gold Coast Suns: Elijah Hollands

Recruited from: Murray Bushrangers, NAB League / Wodonga

Position: Medium forward/midfielder

Height: 189cm

Weight: 80kg

DOB: 25/04/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 1-5

8. Essendon: Nikolas Cox

Recruited from: Northern Knights, NAB League / Montmorency

Position: Tall defender/forward

Height: 199cm

Weight: 82kg

DOB: 15/01/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 5-15

9. Essendon: Archie Perkins

Recruited from: Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Brighton Grammar

Position: Medium forward/midfielder

Height: 185cm

Weight: 87kg

DOB: 26/03/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 4-15

10. Essendon: Zach Reid

Recruited from: Gippsland Power, NAB League / Leongatha

Position: Tall defender

Height: 202cm

Weight: 82kg

DOB: 02/03/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 6-15

11. Adelaide Crows: Luke Pedlar

Recruited from: Glenelg, SANFL / Kingston / PAC

Position: Medium forward/midfielder

Height: 183cm

Weight: 80 kg

DOB: 17/05/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 10-25

12. GWS Giants: Tanner Bruhn

Recruited from: Geelong Falcons, NAB League / Newtown / Geelong Grammar

Position: Medium midfielder

Height: 183cm

Weight: 74kg

DOB: 27/05/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 5-15

13. North Melbourne: Tom Powell

Recruited from: Sturt, SANFL / Scotch College

Position: Medium midfielder

Height: 183cm

Weight: 74kg

DOB: 02/03/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 8-20

14. Fremantle: Heath Chapman

Recruited from: West Perth, WAFL / Joondalup-Kinross

Position: Tall defender

Height: 193cm

Weight: 81kg

DOB: 31/01/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 5-20

15. GWS Giants: Conor Stone

Recruited from: Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / St Kevin’s College

Position: Medium forward/defenderHeight: 188cm

Weight: 81kg

DOB: 22/04/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 8-20

16. Port Adelaide: Lachlan Jones

Position: Medium defender

Height: 186cm

Weight: 89kg

DOB: 09/04/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 5-15

17. Collingwood: Oliver Henry

Recruited from: Geelong Falcons, NAB League / St Marys / St Joseph’s Coll

Position: Medium forward

Height: 186cm

Weight: 72kg

DOB: 29/07/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 5-20

18. GWS Giants: Ryan Angwin

Recruited from: Gippsland Power, NAB League / Foster

Position: Medium forward

Height: 184cm

Weight: 74kg

DOB: 12/12/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 25-60

19. Collingwood: Finlay Macrae

Recruited from: Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / Xavier College

Position: Medium midfielder

Height: 186cm

Weight: 78kg

DOB: 13/03/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 6-20

20. Geelong Cats: Max Holmes

Recruited from: Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / East Malvern / Melbourne Grammar

Position: Medium midfielder

Height: 189cm

Weight: 74kg

DOB: 29/08/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

21. Melbourne: Jake Bowey

Recruited from: Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Highett

Position: Small midfielder/forward

Height: 175cm

Weight: 67 kg

DOB: 12/09/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 20-40

22. Melbourne: Bailey Laurie

Recruited from: Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / Beverley Hills / Caufield Grammar

Position: Small forward/midfielder

Height: 179cm

Weight: 78kg

DOB: 24/03/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 15-30

23. Collingwood: Reef McInnes

Recruited from: Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / Surrey Park / Scotch College

Position: Tall midfielder

Height: 193cm

Weight: 86kg

DOB: 12/12/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 8-20

24. Brisbane Lions: Blake Coleman

Recruited from: Brisbane Lions Academy / Morningside

Position: Small forward/midfielder

Height: 180cm

Weight: 79kg

DOB: 06/08/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 15-35

25. Adelaide Crows: Brayden Cook

Recruited from: South Adelaide, SANFL / Happy Valley FC

Position: Medium forward

Height: 189cm

Weight: 80 kg

DOB: 18/07/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 10-25

26. St Kilda: Matthew McLeod-Allison

Recruited from: Calder Cannons, NAB League / Strathmore FC

Position: Tall forward

Height: 192cm

Weight: 80 kg

DOB: 29/01/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

27. Fremantle: Nathan O'Driscoll

Recruited from: Perth, WAFL / Northern Saints

Position: Medium midfielder/defender

Height: 187cm

Weight: 78kg

DOB: 17/05/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 15-30

28: Adelaide Crows: Sam Berry

Recruited from: Gippsland Power, NAB League / Maffra / Melbourne Grammar

Position: Medium forward

Height: 181cm

Weight: 81kg

DOB: 12/02/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 20-40

29. Hawthorn: Seamus Mitchell

Recruited from: Bendigo Pioneers, NAB League / Robinvale Euson FC

Position: Small forward/midfielder

Height: 181cm

Weight: 74kg

DOB: 03/07/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

30. Collingwood: Caleb Poulter

Recruited from: WWT Eagles, SANFL / Ardrossan

Position: Tall midfielder

Height: 192cm

Weight: 79kg

DOB: 12/10/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 20-40

31. Collingwood: Liam McMahon

Recruited from: Northern Knights, NAB League / Eltham FC

Position: Tall forward

Height: 194cm

Weight: 80kg

DOB: 02/05/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

32. Sydney Swans: Errol Gulden

Recruited from: Sydney Swans Academy / Maroubra Saints

Position: Small midfielder/forward

Height: 175cm

Weight: 75kg

DOB: 18/07/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 15-30

33. Geelong Cats: Shannon Neale

Recruited from: South Fremantle, WAFL/ Leeming SHS

Position: Ruck

Height: 202cm

Weight: 91kg

DOB: 25/7/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

34. Melbourne: Fraser Rosman

Recruited from: Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Collegians FC

Position: Tall forward/midfielder

Height: 193cm

Weight: 81kg

DOB: 30/05/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

35. Hawthorn: Connor Downie

Recruited from: Eastern Ranges, NAB League / Vermont

Position: Medium midfielder/defender

Height: 185cm

Weight: 82kg

DOB: 31/05/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 15-30

36. North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro

Recruited from: Geelong Falcons, NAB League / St Marys

Position: Small midfielder

Height: 179cm

Weight: 73kg

DOB: 25/03/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

37. Carlton: Corey Durdin

Recruited from: Central Districts, SANFL

Position: Small forward/midfielder

Height: 173cm

Weight: 73kg

DOB: 14/04/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

38. Adelaide Crows: James Rowe

Recruited from: Woodville-West Torrens, SANFL / Henley

Position: Small forward

Height: 173cm

Weight: 73 kg

DOB: 17/9/1999

Cal Twomey's draft range: Late/rookie

39. Essendon: Josh Eyre

Recruited from: Calder Cannons, NAB League / Kilmore FC

Position: Tall forward

Height: 197cm

Weight: 85kg

DOB: 24/10/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

40. Richmond: Samson Ryan

Recruited from: Brisbane Lions Academy, NAB League / Sherwood

Position: Ruck

Height: 203cm

Weight: 84 kg

DOB: 9/12/2000

Cal Twomey's draft range: Late/rookie

41. Carlton: Jack Carroll

Recruited from: East Fremantle, WAFL / Geraldton

Position: Tall/medium midfielder

Height: 187cm

Weight: 76kg

DOB: 20/12/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 15-30

42. North Melbourne: Phoenix Spicer

Recruited from: South Adelaide, SANFL / Morphettville Park / Henley HS

Position: Small midfielder

Height: 173cm

Weight: 64kg

DOB: 30/01/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

43. Brisbane Lions: Harry Sharp

Recruited from: GWV Rebels, NAB League / East Point / Caulfield Grammar

Position: Small/medium midfielder

Height: 183cm

Weight: 69kg

DOB: 17/12/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

44. Collingwood: Beau McCreery

Recruited from: South Adelaide, SANFL / Cove

Position: Medium forward

Height: 186cm

Weight: 80kg

DOB: 19/4/01

Cal Twomey's draft range: Late/rookie

45. St Kilda: Tom Highmore

Recruited from: South Adelaide, SANFL / Canberra

Position: Tall defender

Height: 192cm

Weight: 89kg

DOB: 24/02/98

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

46. Hawthorn: Tyler Brockman

Recruited from: Subiaco, WAFL / Wembley Downs JFC

Position: Small forward

Height: 180cm

Weight: 80 kg

DOB: 22/11/2002

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

47. Geelong Cats: Nick Stevens

Recruited from: GWV Rebels, NAB League / East Point / Geelong Grammar

Position: Medium/tall defender

Height: 192cm

Weight: 84kg

DOB: 23/03/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

48. Brisbane Lions: Henry Smith

Recruited from: WWT Eagles- SANFL/ Blackwood High

Position: Ruck

Height: 204cm

Weight: 96cm

DOB: 24/09/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

49. Port Adelaide: Ollie Lord

Recruited from: Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Geelong Grammar

Position: Tall forward

Height: 195cm

Weight: 84kg

DOB: 02/01/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

50. Fremantle: Brandon Walker

Recruited from: East Fremantle, WAFL / Kardinya Kats

Position: Medium defender

Height: 183cm

Weight: 75kg

DOB: 17/10/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

51. Richmond: Maurice Rioli (junior)

Recruited from: St Marys, Northern Territory / Scotch College

Position: Small forward

Height: 179cm

Weight: 75kg

DOB: 09/01/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

52. West Coast Eagles: Luke Edwards

Recruited from: Glenelg, SANFL / Henley

Position: Medium defender

Height: 188cm

Weight: 83kg

DOB: 12/01/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

53. Essendon: Cody Brand

Recruited from: Calder Cannons, NAB League / Sunbury / PEGS

Position: Tall defender

Height: 195cm

Weight: 84kg

DOB: 23/05/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 20-50

54. Fremantle: Joel Western

Recruited from: Claremont, WAFL / Western Tigers

Position: Small midfielder

Height: 171cm

Weight: 64kg

DOB: 12/10/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

55. Western Bulldogs: Dominic Bedendo

Recruited from: Murray Bushrangers, NAB League / Myrtleford

Position: Tall/medium midfielder

Height: 188cm

Weight: 74kg

DOB: 09/07/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

56. North Melbourne: Eddie Ford

Recruited from: Western Jets, NAB League / Yarraville-Seddon

Position: Medium forward

Height: 184cm

Weight: 73kg

DOB: 21/06/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

57. West Coast Eagles: Isiah Winder

Recruited from: Peel Thunder, WAFL / Eaton Boomers

Position: Small forward/midfielder

Height: 180cm

Weight: 79kg

DOB: 16/05/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

58. GWS Giants: Cameron Fleeton

Recruited from: Geelong Falcons, NAB League / Geelong West Giants

Position: Medium/tall defender

Height: 192cm

Weight: 81kg

DOB: 17/06/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

59. GWS Giants: Jacob Wehr

Recruited from: Woodville-West Torrens

Position: Medium defender

Height: 184cm

Weight: 71kg

DOB: 5/7/1998

Cal Twomey's draft range: Late/rookie