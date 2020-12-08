2020 NAB AFL Draft: Adelaide Crows

2. Riley Thilthorpe

Recruited from: West Adelaide FC, SANFL / Goodwood Saints

Position: Tall forward/ruck

Height: 201cm

Weight: 100kg

DOB: 07/07/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 1-5

Highly promising tall forward/ruckman who has already played 15 games at senior level for West Adelaide over the last two years after missing last year’s NAB AFL Under-18 National Championships due to injury. Star at Under-16 level in Championships in 2018 for South Australia winning All Australian honours and last year prominent in NAB AFL Futures match on AFL Grand Final day with his overhead marking, agility and repeat efforts all part of his arsenal. Shows some of the traits of Richmond’s Tom Lynch with his presence as a marking target up forward.

Class of 2020: Why Crows are considering Riley Thilthorpe with top pick The South Australian and potential No.1 draft pick reveals why he's ready to step straight into an AFL club

11. Luke Pedlar

Recruited from: Glenelg, SANFL / Kingston / PAC

Position: Medium forward/midfielder

Height: 183cm

Weight: 80 kg

DOB: 17/05/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 10-25

Tough, no frills, contested ball-winner who excels one on one with his aggressive approach. Has overcome a shoulder reconstruction last year to play some influential games this year both at Glenelg at Under 18s level and with Prince Alfred College where he is the captain.

25. Brayden Cook

Recruited from: South Adelaide, SANFL / Happy Valley FC

Position: Medium forward

Height: 189cm

Weight: 80 kg

DOB: 18/07/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 10-25

Has been a revelation at Under 18s level at South Adelaide kicking 26 goals in 13 matches and averaging 18 disposals and 7 marks to look a real NAB AFL Draft chance this year. Strong overhead and dangerous near goal, his five goals vs Norwood was an outstanding performance in round 13 after just five matches at Under 18s level last year. Has grown 7cm in the last 12 months and maintained his craft at ground level adding strength in the air to his assets.

Class of 2020: Why Brayden Cook is this year's draft bolter South Australian Brayden Cook talks about his rise through the draft ranks in 2020

28: Sam Berry

Recruited from: Gippsland Power, NAB League / Maffra / Melbourne Grammar

Position: Medium forward

Height: 181cm

Weight: 81kg

DOB: 12/02/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 20-40

Contested ball-winning beast, is strong overhead, clean at ground level and can hit the scoreboard. A resilient and competitive type who is also a strong tackler, he has a big tank recording a 21.7 Yo Yo in preseason testing. Strong performer for the Gippsland Power in 2019 in the NAB League as a bottom aged player, averaging 17.7 disposals (9.8 contested) and began 2020 full of promise gathering 20 possessions (15 contested) in one trial match before shutdown.

Sam Berry: Powerful, goalkicking mid a draft gem Gippsland Power midfielder Sam Berry can lay heavy tackles and hit the scoreboard too. Could he be an early pick in this year's NAB AFL Draft?

38. James Rowe

Recruited from: Woodville-West Torrens, SANFL / Henley

Position: Small forward

Height: 173cm

Weight: 73 kg

DOB: 17/9/1999

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

The mature-age forward should be ready to have an instant impact, if his SANFL form is anything to go by. Rowe finished equal-top of the goalkicking table in the South Australian competition this year and has bagged 82 goals from 34 games over the past two seasons. He’s a smart forward who knows how to set up his teammates and Rowe takes advantage of his opportunities in front of goal.

Pre-Season Draft: Jackson Hately

Recruited from: Greater Western Sydney

Position: Midfield

Height: 190cm

Weight: 83kg

DOB: 21/10/00

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Pre-Season Draft

Drafted by Greater Western Sydney with pick No.14 at the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, Hately requested a trade to Adelaide after two seasons. A deal could not be agreed and he eventually made his way to the Crows via pick No.1 in the Pre-Season Draft. The South Australian started on the wing at GWS but was in and out of the team in his two seasons, playing 13 games. The strong-bodied midfielder will get more opportunities at the Crows and shapes as a key cog in coach Matthew Nicks' engine room with his ball-winning ability and willingness to tackle hard.

Re-listed rookie: Bryce Gibbs*

*re-drafted for administrative purposes after he received a payout for 2021. Once listed, Gibbs will be able to be moved to the inactive list, meaning the Crows can add a player via the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP)