2020 NAB AFL Draft: Brisbane Lions

24. Blake Coleman

Recruited from: Brisbane Lions Academy / Morningside

Position: Small forward/midfielder

Height: 180cm

Weight: 79kg

DOB: 06/08/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 15-35

Elite level speed and goal sense. Very dangerous overhead for his size demonstrated by his mark of the day in the QAFL Grand Final playing in the winning team for Morningside. Prominent for the Lions Academy in five matches in the NAB League in 2019 averaging 10.2 disposals as a bottom ager with his best performance kicking four goals vs the Eastern Ranges. Caught the eye with his speed and agility for Team Brown in Futures match on MCG AFL Grand Final day and is the brother of Lions promising first-year player Keidean. Eligible for Brisbane Lions in 2020 NAB AFL Draft being a member of their Club Academy.

43. Harry Sharp

Recruited from: GWV Rebels, NAB League / East Point / Caulfield Grammar

Position: Small/medium midfielder

Height: 183cm

Weight: 69kg

DOB: 17/12/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

Showed distinct promise in 2019 with the Rebels averaging 13.9 disposals in nine matches as a 17-year-old. Impressive with his speed/endurance at Victoria testing in the preseason with his Yo yo score of 22.4 equalling Fremantle’s Andrew Brayshaw’s record in 2017. A multiple track athletics champion on the flat and over steeples he currently holds the Australian 2000 metres Steeplechase title at under 18s level. At the NAB AFL Melbourne Draft Combine broke the record for the 2km run by 20 seconds recording 5 minutes and 28 second run showcasing his elite endurance.

48. Henry Smith

Recruited from: WWT Eagles- SANFL/ Blackwood High

Position: Ruck

Height: 204cm

Weight: 96cm

DOB: 24/09/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

Rangy ruckman/tall forward with similar traits to Brisbane Lions quiet achiever Oscar McInerney in that he can be a difficult match-up down forward with his height and marking ability and is a reliable shot at goal. Wins contested ball, is good at ground level with his clean hands and second efforts also features of his game. Played in AFL Futures game on MCG AFL Grand Final day for Team Dal Santo and this year played 13 matches at under-18s level in the SANFL averaging 13.5 disposals and 4.6 marks as well as kicking 13 goals.

Re-listed rookie: Grant Birchall