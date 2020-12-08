2020 NAB AFL Draft: Carlton

37. Corey Durdin

Recruited from: Central Districts, SANFL

Position: Small forward/midfielder

Height: 173cm

Weight: 73kg

DOB: 14/04/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

Clever and courageous small forward/midfielder who first came on the radar winning the Division one Best and fairest at the NAB AFL Under 16 National Championships in 2018 and All-Australian honours averaging 19.3 disposals. Wins contested ball, has clean hands and is a good user by hand and foot. Progressed to play 12 senior matches for Centrals in SANFL in last two years and represented South Australia in AFL Under 18 National Championships as a bottom ager last year. Nibble on his feet and with innate goal sense he captained Team Dal Santo in the Future game on the MCG on AFL Grand Final day last year.

Corey Durdin in action for SA against the Allies at the 2019 NAB AFL U18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

41. Jack Carroll

Recruited from: East Fremantle, WAFL / Geraldton

Position: Tall/medium midfielder

Height: 187cm

Weight: 76kg

DOB: 20/12/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 15-30

Left footer who is a prolific contested ball winner, strong overhead and a good distributor by hand and foot. Consistent ball winner at Under-18 level in WAFL last year and he showed his potential for Team Dal Santo in Futures match at season end. He had a strong 2020 season playing seven matches at Under 18 level averaging 23.1 possessions (60% contested) 5.1 clearances and 3.4 tackles. Showed good speed at National Combine in WA recording 3.02 seconds for 20 metres.

Rookie: Luke Parks

Recruited from: Glenelg-SANFL / Sydney Swans Academy

Position: Defender

Height: 192cm

Weight: 93kg

DOB: 18/4/01

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Rookie

Overlooked in last year's NAB AFL Draft, the medium defender made the decision to relocate to South Australia and improve his game in the SANFL. It paid off, producing a consistent season in defence, where his aerial ability stood out. He played 15 games with Glenelg and averaged six marks, taking 24 contested grabs for the seasons. He impressed recruiters with his drive to succeed in 2020, his ability to read the play and his clean hands. The teenager is a former member of the Sydney Swans Academy.