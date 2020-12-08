2020 NAB AFL Draft: Collingwood

17. Oliver Henry

Recruited from: Geelong Falcons, NAB League / St Marys / St Joseph’s Coll

Position: Medium forward

Height: 186cm

Weight: 72kg

DOB: 29/07/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 5-20

High-leaping forward who is very strong in the air and is very athletic using his speed and agility to gain separation from his opponents. Played all season as a bottom ager recording 15 games which included kicking five goals versus the Dandenong Stingrays and then four goals against the Sydney Swans Academy highlighting his enormous potential. Given opportunity to play for the Australian Under 17s team versus New Zealand in April and put in a strong performance with 15 disposals and kicking a goal to be one of his countries best. Brother to Geelong rising star Jack Henry, he also had the chance to represent Team Dal Santo on the MCG Grand Final day as he set himself up for his Draft year in 2020.

Class of 2020: Brotherly advice to help Oliver Henry tread same path as Jack Oliver Henry talks about his draft journey and reveals what advice his brother, Geelong defender, Jack Henry has given him

19. Finlay Macrae

Recruited from: Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / Xavier College

Position: Medium midfielder

Height: 186cm

Weight: 78kg

DOB: 13/03/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 6-20

Reads the play well, finds plenty of the ball and is composed and balanced on his right and left sides. In 2019 he played seven matches for the Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League as a bottom age player including having 20 disposals in their Grand Final winning team in the NAB League. Brother of Western Bulldogs star Jack Macrae, he trained with the Bulldogs over summer as part of his NAB AFL Academy placement after playing for Team Dal Santo in the Futures match on AFL Grand Final day. Finished his year confirming his excellent endurance recording 6 minutes 17 seconds in the 2km run at the NAB AFL Combine in Melbourne.

Class of 2020: Why Finlay Macrae edges out brother Jack in draft stakes Victorian draft prospect Finlay Macrae talks about his football journey and reflects on advice from his brother, Western Bulldogs star, Jack Macrae.

23. Reef McInnes

Recruited from: Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / Surrey Park / Scotch College

Position: Tall midfielder

Height: 193cm

Weight: 86kg

DOB: 12/12/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 8-20

Reads the game exceptionally well, wins contested ball and is one touch at ground level. Very agile for his height and is versatile, all attributes he demonstrated as a bottom age player in the Oakleigh Chargers premiership win in 2019 playing 12 matches averaging 14.7 disposals. Prominent in Futures match for Team Brown with 14 disposals and 7 tackles. Appointed captain at Oakleigh and Scotch this year before shutdown. Finished off the year with an elite 7.78 seconds for 20 metres at the NAB AFL Combine in Melbourne. Eligible under Next Generation Academy rules for Collingwood with his mother Melody born in the Philippines.

Big-bodied McInness could be future Pie Collingwood Next Generation Academy prospect Reef McInnes could make waves as a big-bodied midfielder or forward.

30. Caleb Poulter

Recruited from: WWT Eagles, SANFL / Ardrossan

Position: Tall midfielder

Height: 192cm

Weight: 79kg

DOB: 12/10/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 20-40

Penetrating kick on his preferred left foot and is strong in the air. Although still developing physically, he wins the ball on the inside and has been a prolific ball winner this season in the Under-18 with the Eagles averaging 25.2 disposals, 4.7 tackles and 3.4 clearances. Tested soundly at NAB AFL Combine in South Australia recording 3.06 seconds for 20 metres and 6 minutes 38 seconds for 2km. Finished the season with impressive performance in the SA All-Star game gathering 34 possessions for winning Team Grundy with his ability to link up in chains of handpasses a feature.

Caleb Poulter (75) at the SA Draft Combine in September. Picture: Getty Images / AFL Photos

31. Liam McMahon

Recruited from: Northern Knights, NAB League / Eltham FC

Position: Tall forward

Height: 194cm

Weight: 80kg

DOB: 02/05/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

Hard-running tall forward with good speed off the mark, neat below the knees and an accurate kick for goal. Played some real potential in 15 games for the Knights as a bottom ager last season with his Round 14 game against the Murray Bushrangers eye-catching gathering 11 disposals, taking 7 marks and kicking 3 goals. Still has plenty of physical upside but has the athletic tools and skill set to appeal as a potential AFL player.

Rookie: Jack Ginnivan

Recruited from: Bendigo Pioneers, NAB League / Strathfieldsaye

Position: Medium midfielder/forward

Height: 183cm

Weight: 77kg

DOB: 19/12/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

Very agile player who reads the play exceptionally well using his anticipation to make good position. An efficient user of the ball by hand and foot, he showed his potential as a bottom-age player last year in 12 matches for the Bendigo Pioneers in the NAB League averaging 16.1 disposals then started well this year in trial against the GWV Rebels winning 18 possessions in a promising start to 2020 before shutdown.

Rookie: Isaac Chugg

Recruited from: Launceston Football Club

Position: wing/defender

Height: 180cm

Weight: 81kg

DOB: 26/2/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

The Tasmanian teenager is blessed with blistering speed and agility that allows him to play at half-back or on a wing. Chugg played senior footy for Launceston this year, helping the Blues to a premiership, and tested strongly at the AFL Combine in both the 20m sprint and agility test. His ability to not only run-and-carry from defence, but also to spot up targets and accurately find them is impressive.