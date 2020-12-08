2020 NAB AFL Draft: Fremantle

14. Heath Chapman

Recruited from: West Perth, WAFL / Joondalup-Kinross

Position: Tall defender

Height: 193cm

Weight: 81kg

DOB: 31/01/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 5-20

Athletic tall defender who is strong overhead and provides great run and rebound from defence for his team. Been a dominant player and consistent ball winner at Under-18 level averaging 22.4 disposals and 7.4 marks in eight games this year and stepped up to debut at senior level getting a taste of the higher grade. Composed under pressure and with a sharp competitive edge, he can also run off his opponents and creates using his elite endurance. Recorded fastest time for 2km at NAB Draft Combine in WA with an impressive 6 minutes and 20 seconds.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2020: Why recruiters love WA defender Heath Chapman WA defender Heath Chapman talks about his dominant U18 season in the WAFL

27. Nathan O'Driscoll

Recruited from: Perth, WAFL / Northern Saints

Position: Medium midfielder/defender

Height: 187cm

Weight: 78kg

DOB: 17/05/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 15-30

Left footer who won All-Australian Under-16 honours as a defender in 2018 and last year impressed through midfield in WA’s championship winning team at Under-18 level as a bottom ager with his footy nous, clean hands and tackling. Averaged 20 disposals in three Under-18 matches this year before debuting at senior level with Perth playing five games late in the season. Very impressive athletically at NAB AFL Combine in Western Australia recording 2.93 seconds for 20 metres, 8.12 seconds for AFL Agility run and 6 minutes 23 seconds for 2km.

50. Brandon Walker

Recruited from: East Fremantle, WAFL / Kardinya Kats

Position: Medium defender

Height: 183cm

Weight: 75kg

DOB: 17/10/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

Line-breaking speed and power is elite, leading to comparisons with Western Bulldogs speedster Jason Johannisen. Is extremely agile and burst onto the scene in the 2018 NAB AFL Under 16 National Championships earning All-Australian honours. Been impressive at Under 18 level with East Fremantle this year averaging 18.6 disposals in 10 matches. Born in Ghana in Africa and is eligible for Fremantle under the AFL's Next Generation Academy rules.

54. Joel Western

Recruited from: Claremont, WAFL / Western Tigers

Position: Small midfielder

Height: 171cm

Weight: 64kg

DOB: 12/10/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

Prolific ball-winner who uses his game sense and speed to win the ball. Just turned 18 years of age he had a consistent 2020 season averaging 22.6 disposals in seven matches using his outside run to provide good run and carry for his side. Caught the eye for Team Dal Santo in last year’s Futures match gathering 14 disposals. Being an indigenous youngster eligible for Fremantle under the AFL Next Generation Academy rules.

Joel Western in action during the Western Australia AFL Draft All Stars game in October. Picture: AFL Photos

Rookie: Josh Treacy

Recruited from: Bendigo Pioneers, NAB League / Cohuna FC

Position: Tall forward

Height: 193cm

Weight: 95kg

DOB: 04/08/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

Strong and aggressive tall forward who was a consistent contributor as a marking target up forward for the Bendigo Pioneers in the NAB League averaging 12.8 possessions in 15 games in 2019. Resilient type with footy smarts in reading the play he also represented Team Brown in NAB AFL Futures match on AFL Grand Final in 2019.

Re-listed rookie: Bailey Banfield