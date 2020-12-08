2020 NAB AFL Draft: Geelong Cats

20. Max Holmes

Recruited from: Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / East Malvern / Melbourne Grammar

Position: Medium midfielder

Height: 189cm

Weight: 74kg

DOB: 29/08/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

Wingman with exciting athletic attributes being the son of dual Olympian and Commonwealth Gold Medallist Lee Naylor who initially followed in his mother’s footsteps winning Australian Under-18 400 metres hurdles title. Showed distinct promise at Melbourne Grammar but he suffered a broken arm and was restricted to three games in 2019 playing one with the Sandringham Dragons managing 15 disposals. Impressive in one trial this year with 17 disposals after confirming his athletic profile at Victorian testing day recording 8.43 seconds for AFL Agility run and Yo-Yo test score of 21.2. Finished the year running an elite 2.80 seconds for 20 metres (outdoors) at the NAB AFL Combine in Melbourne.

33. Shannon Neale

Recruited from: South Fremantle, WAFL/ Leeming SHS

Position: Ruck

Height: 202cm

Weight: 91kg

DOB: 25/7/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

Athletic ruckman who showed promise as a 17yo in 2019 playing as an overeager in the WA under-16 team before being selected in the AFL Futures game on the MCG Grand Final day gathering 10 possessions for Team Brown in a further indication of his potential. Continued his development at under-18 level in the WAFL this year playing eight matches where he averaged 13.4 disposals and 2.8 marks and finished the year kicking three goals in a WA All-Stars game. Tested very impressively at the National Combine held in WA running 3.04 seconds for 20 metres, 8.41 seconds for his AFL Agility run and 6 minutes 35 seconds for the 2km run confirming his overall athleticism.

47. Nick Stevens

Recruited from: GWV Rebels, NAB League / East Point / Geelong Grammar

Position: Medium/tall defender

Height: 192cm

Weight: 84kg

DOB: 23/03/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

Medium/tall defender who breaks the lines with his leg speed and power, is a long and penetrating kick and distributes the ball well by hand. Reads the game well across halfback and provides his team with good overlap run. Impressive athletic type demonstrated by both his 6 minutes and 32 seconds result in the 2km and 2.97 seconds for 20 metres recorded at NAB AFL Combine for Victoria Country held last week in Bendigo. Was in good touch in two trial matches for the Rebels at the start of the year averaging 23 possessions (11 contested) looking set for a good year.