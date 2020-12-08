2020 NAB AFL Draft: Gold Coast Suns

7. Gold Coast Suns: Elijah Hollands

Recruited from: Murray Bushrangers, NAB League / Wodonga

Position: Medium forward/midfielder

Height: 189cm

Weight: 80kg

DOB: 25/04/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 1-5

Beautiful natural mover with strong, clean hands and elite kicking skills either foot. An All-Australian at Under 16s level in 2018 he stepped up to play all four matches with the Victorian Country Under 18s team last year averaging 13.5 disposals and four marks confirming his AFL potential. Starred in two representative games at Under-17s level, firstly versus New Zealand at Marvel Stadium and then for Team Brown at the MCG on 2019 AFL Grand Final day, where he gathered 24 disposals in each game with five goals overall. Awarded the Cameron Ling Medal for the NAB AFL Academy’s most professional bottom-aged prospect. Unfortunately injured his ACL in preseason training early this year but is on the road to a full recovery and putting that disappointment behind him. Father Ben played eight games for Richmond before becoming a star for West Adelaide in the SANFL.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2020: Why Elijah Hollands is a cut above the rest Top prospect Elijah Hollands talks about his knee injury and how he handled his rehab journey in 2020

Pre-Listed Academy Player: Alex Davies

Recruited from: Gold Coast Academy / Cairns Saints / Broadbeach Cats

Position: Tall midfielder

Height: 192cm

Weight: 85kg

DOB: 18/03/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Gold Coast pre-draft priority selection

Represented Queensland as a basketballer at under-age level in 2016 before focusing on AFL earning All-Australian Under 16 honours in 2018 averaging 19 disposals in the midfield for his state. His contested ball winning, vision and quick hands are real strengths along with his overhead marking. Eye-catching in both representative Under 17 matches in 2019 for Australia against New Zealand winning 20 possessions and for Team Dal Santo gathering 18 disposals to be in his team’s best on both occasions. Eligible as a pre-draft selection to the Gold Coast SUNS under AFL rules.

Pre-Listed Academy Player: Joel Jeffery

Recruited from: Wanderers, NTFL / GCS Academy

Position: Tall defender/forward

Height: 192cm

Weight: 80kg

DOB: 12/03/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Gold Coast pre-draft priority selection

Versatile type who can also play as a midfielder using his exciting combination of speed, kicking ability and composure to influence games. An excellent intercept mark when in defence, he played forward and kicked three goals in the NAB Northern Territory All Stars game in Darwin in September this year after showing his potential down back for the Allies last year. Son of former St Kilda and Brisbane player Russell Jeffrey he is eligible for preselection by the Gold Coast Suns in 2020.

Rookie: Jacob Townsend

Recruited from: Essendon

Position: Forward

Height: 187cm

Weight: 84kg

DOB: 20/6/93

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Rookie

A premiership player with Richmond in 2017, Townsend arrives at his fourth club after spending 2019 with Essendon. Tough and big-bodied with the ability to midfield or forward, he started his career with Greater Western Sydney in 2012 before moving to the Tigers ahead of the 2016 season. He played 20 games for Richmond and enjoyed a purple patch late in 2017, kicking two goals in the premiership victory. The 27-year-old managed 12 games for the Bombers before being delisted.

Pre-listed rookie: Aiden Fyfe

Recruited from: Broadbeach

Position: wing/defender

Height: 190cm

Weight: 83kg

DOB: 16/8/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

A tall winger, Fyfe is an exceptional athlete that can also play midfield and half-back. The Gold Coast Academy graduate is deceptively quick, running well under three seconds for the 20m sprint, and is a hard-runner who is happy to work back defensively. Throw in a pinpoint left-foot kick – he can use both sides – and a terrific vertical leap, and although his consistency and contested game needs some improving, Fyfe is a tantalising package.

Pre-listed rookie: Rhys Nicholls

Recruited from: Labrador

Position: midfielder/half-back

Height: 187cm

Weight: 77kg

DOB: 30/9/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

The Gold Coast Academy product is a rangy winger who has no fear of attacking the contest. Playing for Labrador in the QAFL, Nicholls impressed in 2020 with his hardness at the ball against stronger bodies, mixing it nicely with composure and a willingness to work back and help his defenders. He is a good intercept mark and good user of the ball by foot.

Re-listed rookies: Jack Hombsch, Jordan Murdoch