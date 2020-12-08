2020 NAB AFL Draft: GWS Giants

14. Conor Stone

Recruited from: Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / St Kevin’s College

Position: Medium forward/defenderHeight: 188cm

Weight: 81kg

DOB: 22/04/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 8-20

Showed distinct promise in the back half of last year playing eight matches for the Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League including in their premiership side kicking 11 goals with his kicking a feature. Also capable of playing in defence and using his decision making, composure and good ball use to set up the play which was on display in just one trial game this year having 23 disposals against the Knights before the shutdown. Showed very good endurance at state testing with a 21.5 Yo yo score in the preseason and was appointed captain of St Kevin’s for 2020 suggesting he has leadership capabilities.

Conor Stone celebrates a goal during last year's NAB League preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

18. Ryan Angwin

Recruited from: Gippsland Power, NAB League / Foster

Position: Medium forward

Height: 184cm

Weight: 74kg

DOB: 12/12/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 25-60

Left footed medium forward/defender with silky skills and a high footy IQ. Knows how to find space, is a composed decision maker who is creative with the ball in hand. Good athlete with his agility (8.42 seconds-AFL Agility run) and endurance (6 minutes 12 seconds for 2km) both very good in preseason testing. Played 11 games as a bottom ager averaging 11.5 possessions (5.5 contested) and looked set for a big 2020 before shutdown of NAB League. Able to train with and learn from Port Adelaide’s Xavier Duursma, also from Foster, when the AFL competition was suspended making the most of the circumstances.

58. Cameron Fleeton

Recruited from: Geelong Falcons, NAB League / Geelong West Giants

Position: Medium/tall defender

Height: 192cm

Weight: 81kg

DOB: 17/06/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

Reads the play exceptionally well and uses his intercept marking and precise left-foot kicking to set up play from the back half. From St Joseph's College, he competes well, is extremely agile and had a very promising 2019 playing nine matches for the Geelong Falcons in the NAB League averaging 15.8 disposals and 3.4 marks. Has grown a further 3cm this year which increases his potential to match up on taller forwards.

59. GWS Giants: Jacob Wehr

Recruited from: Woodville-West Torrens

Position: Medium defender

Height: 184cm

Weight: 71kg

DOB: 5/7/1998

Cal Twomey's draft range: Late/rookie

Wehr is a running-defender who was part of Woodville-West Torrens premiership-winning SANFL side in 2020. He's a classy left-footer who was one of the Eagles' prime ball-users this year, renowned for pinpoint accuracy and clean possessions by both hand and foot. At 22yo, he is a late-bloomer and only made his senior debut this year. He went on to play an important role in the 14-game season to rocket into draft contention.

Re-listed rookies: Sam Reid, Zach Sproule