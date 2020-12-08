2020 NAB AFL Draft: Hawthorn

6. Denver Grainger-Barras

Recruited from: Swan Districts, WAFL / Kalamunda

Position: Tall defender

Height: 195cm

Weight: 78kg

DOB: 17/04/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 3-5

Ability to read the play and intercept marking are his weapons which were on display making All Australian at Under-16 level in 2018. He starred as a bottom ager last year as Western Australia won the NAB AFL Under-18 National Championships for the first time in a decade. After debuting at senior level in 2019 in the WAFL he played eight senior games this year and continued to impress averaging 10.3 disposals and 4.5 marks. Winner of the AFL Life Members Scholarship in 2019, an annual award given to one outstanding prospect annually and won in the past by the likes of Joel Selwood and Nic Naitanui. Confirmed his speed (2.99 seconds for 20 metres) natural leap (running vertical jump- 87cm) and agility (8.13 seconds-AFL Agility run) in NAB AFL Draft Combine in WA.

Class of 2020: Denver Grainger-Barras' push to be the best player in the AFL The best key defender in this year's draft pool speaks about what motivates and drives him to succeed

29. Seamus Mitchell

Recruited from: Bendigo Pioneers, NAB League / Robinvale Euson FC

Position: Small forward/midfielder

Height: 181cm

Weight: 74kg

DOB: 03/07/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

Possesses exciting pace and is both composed with ball in hand and a neat distributor by hand and foot. From the Sunraysia region played just five matches in NAB League last year with his vision/awareness and clean hands all features of his game. His speed and power were to the fore at the National Draft Combine held in Bendigo recording 2.88 seconds for 20 metres (Ranked 4th in Victorian outdoor testing) and 91cm for Running Vertical jump (Ranked 3rd Nationally).

35. Connor Downie

Recruited from: Eastern Ranges, NAB League / Vermont

Position: Medium midfielder/defender

Height: 185cm

Weight: 82kg

DOB: 31/05/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 15-30

Left-footed midfielder/defender who breaks the lines with his speed and long penetrating kick. Impressive bottom aged player in helping the young Eastern Ranges side into the 2019 NAB League Grand Final averaging 16.4 disposals across 14 games as well as playing for Australia at Under-17 level versus New Zealand and in the Futures game for Team Brown having 19 disposals (89% efficiency). With his mother Tracy Lin was born in China, making him eligible for Hawthorn under the AFL’s Next Generation Academy rules for the Draft.

46. Tyler Brockman

Recruited from: Subiaco, WAFL / Wembley Downs JFC

Position: Small forward

Height: 180cm

Weight: 80 kg

DOB: 22/11/2002

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

Brings serious speed to the forward line. His skills are also an asset. However, Brockman isn’t a one-trick pony and will apply defensive pressure as well. Has shown he can push up into the midfield as well. Brockman is the nephew of former Docker and Sun Greg Broughton.

Rookie: Jack Saunders

Recruited from: Norwood - SANFL under-18s / Walkerville

Position: Midfielder

Height: 180cm

Weight: 73kg

DOB: 11/2/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

A line-breaking midfielder who can also play forward, Saunders was one of South Australia's most exciting prospects in 2020. The teenager played nine games with Norwood in 2020 and averaged 24.8 disposals and just under one goal a game. Capable of a strong fend-off, he has a booming right-foot kick and can also play as a rebounder off half-back. Strong defensively, he can have a big impact on games with his breakaway speed.