2020 NAB AFL Draft: Melbourne

21. Jake Bowey

Recruited from: Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Highett

Position: Small midfielder/forward

Height: 175cm

Weight: 67 kg

DOB: 12/09/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 20-40

Possesses some real X-factor overhead and the speed and nimbleness to find separation from his opponents. Laid solid foundations in 2019 for his Draft year playing 16 matches for the Sandringham Dragons in the NAB League averaging 15.8 disposals mainly through the midfield. Son of former St Kilda star Brett Bowey, he represented Victoria Metro as a 16-year-old before being one of the stars of the Futures game last year having 22 disposals to be one of the best players for Team Brown on the MCG on 2019 AFL Grand Final day. His 2.95 seconds for 20 metres and 89cm Running Vertical Jump were eye-catching performances at the NAB AFL Draft Combine in Melbourne.

22. Bailey Laurie

Recruited from: Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / Beverley Hills / Caufield Grammar

Position: Small forward/midfielder

Height: 179cm

Weight: 78kg

DOB: 24/03/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 15-30

Elite game sense whose decision-making with the ball, composure and clean hands, sets him apart. His footy nous and clever use of the ball made him an eye catching bottom aged player with the Oakleigh Chargers in their premiership year in 2019 averaging 15.3 disposals in seven matches. Looked set to take his game further with 23 disposals in only trial before shutdown. Ran a strong 2 km in 6 minutes 24 seconds at the NAB AFL Draft Combine in Melbourne confirming his endurance.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Classy Laurie has plenty of tricks Oakleigh midfielder Bailey Laurie could be an early pick in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft with his precise kicking and evasiveness sure to please recruiters.

34. Melbourne: Fraser Rosman

Recruited from: Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Collegians FC

Position: Tall forward/midfielder

Height: 193cm

Weight: 81kg

DOB: 30/05/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

Super athletic tall forward/midfielder who showed his aerobic capacity in running a 2km time-trial in 6 minutes in the Sandringham Dragons preseason before impressing in practice matches averaging 16 disposals and 5 marks. Showed raw potential in representing Victoria Metro in NAB AFL Under-16 National Championships in 2018. Left footer with his lopping running style and potential ability to play midfield has led to comparisons to Hawthorn’s Isaac Smith. At Victorian testing in March his 2.93 seconds for 20 metres was a conformation of his impressive speed for his size.