2020 NAB AFL Draft: North Melbourne

3. Will Phillips

Recruited from: Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / Beverley Hills / Caulfield Grammar

Position: Small/medium midfielder

Height: 180cm

Weight: 80kg

DOB: 22/05/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 3-10

Prolific ball-winner who burst onto the national stage at Under-16 level in 2018 winning Victoria Metro’s MVP as well as All-Australian honours averaging 27.3 possessions as an inside mid. His agility, two way running, clean hands and vision are elite along with his breakaway speed. Starred as a bottom aged player for Oakleigh Chargers last year averaging 22.1 possessions, four clearances and four tackles in 10 matches as well as being one of the Australian Under 17s best against New Zealand gathering 26 possessions. His 2.91 seconds for 20 metres and 6 minutes 38 seconds at NAB AFL Melbourne Draft Combine confirmed his speed/endurance combination.

13. Tom Powell

Recruited from: Sturt, SANFL / Scotch College

Position: Medium midfielder

Height: 183cm

Weight: 74kg

DOB: 02/03/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 8-20

After an injury-riddled previous two seasons had an outstanding 2020 season, averaging 33.5 disposals (15 contested), eight clearances and kicked 11 goals at Under-18 level to win the league best and fairest and coaches MVP. Has elite hands, vision and is creative in setting up his team. Son of former Adelaide Crows and Sturt defender Matt Powell who was a Jack Oatey Medallist in 2002. Another to star in NAB All-Star game winning 32 possessions (13 contested) in a beaten side for Team Hurn to finish off an outstanding year.

36. Charlie Lazzaro

Recruited from: Geelong Falcons, NAB League / St Marys

Position: Small midfielder

Height: 179cm

Weight: 73kg

DOB: 25/03/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-6

Outstanding around stoppages and at winning contested ball, using his vision and clean hands to create for his teammates. Courageous and with a great work ethic he was a consistent ball winner for the Falcons in his bottom aged year averaging 20 disposals in eight matches. His agility tested in the rare category with his 7.98 seconds for the AFL Agility run in the Victorian preseason testing. Started the trials this year in great touch averaging 27.5 disposals,6 clearances and 8 tackles in 2 trials for the Geelong Falcons.

42. Phoenix Spicer

Recruited from: South Adelaide, SANFL / Morphettville Park / Henley HS

Position: Small midfielder

Height: 173cm

Weight: 64kg

DOB: 30/01/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

Has elite speed and agility and is capable of breaking the game open with his athletic ability. An indigenous youngster he recorded an elite 7.80 seconds for the AFL Agility run in SA preseason testing this year but did not test at Draft Combine due to injury. Had consistent Under-18 season averaging 17.2 disposals (40% contested) in nine matches in 2020.

56. Eddie Ford

Recruited from: Western Jets, NAB League / Yarraville-Seddon

Position: Medium forward

Height: 184cm

Weight: 73kg

DOB: 21/06/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

Overhead marking and mobility were features of his play in 2019 playing all season for the Western Jets in the NAB League as a bottom-ager recording 16 matches where he averaged 14.1 disposals ( 7 contested possessions) and 3.7 marks. Finished the year starring on the MCG on AFL Grand Final day in 2019 for Team Brown in the AFL Futures match gathering 20 possessions and kicking 2 goals in a performance full of merit.

Rookie: Patrick Walker

Recruited from: Tasmanian Devils, NAB League / North Hobart

Position: Medium defender/midfielder

Height: 187cm

Weight: 76kg

DOB: 07/07/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 40-60

Medium defender/wingman who was a consistent performer for the Tasmanian Devils in 16 matches as a 17-year-old in 2019 averaging 16.6 disposals at 75% efficiency. Good user of the ball by foot and provides consistent outside run for his team using his repeat speed and endurance to great effect. Has recorded a solid Yo-Yo score of 20.7 and AFL agility run of 8.34 seconds in Tasmanian testing in 2019 and played some consistent senior football with North Hobart in 2020.

Rookie: Connor Menadue

Recruited from: Werribee Football Club

Position: wing/midfield

Height: 187cm

Weight: 80kg

DOB: 19/9/96

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

A speedy wingman who was delisted in 2019 after 39 games in five seasons with Richmond. Like so many others, Menadue's 2020 move to the VFL was ruined due to COVID-19. In his time at the Tigers, he showed a love to run-and-carry with his blinding pace and was an integral part of the team's 2019 VFL premiership. Menadue is versatile, playing half-back for the Tigers and occasionally pinching in the forward line.