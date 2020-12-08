2020 NAB AFL Draft: Port Adelaide

16. Lachlan Jones

Position: Medium defender

Height: 186cm

Weight: 89kg

DOB: 09/04/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 5-15

Powerful medium defender who wins the contested ball and is a one touch player below the knees. His penetrating kicking is a feature of his play which has seen him emerge this year to play 15 matches at senior level which included playing in the Eagles premiership side where he continued his outstanding year gathering 18 disposals to be one of his team's best players. Last year selected in the AFL Futures game and played on the MCG on AFL Grand Final day for Team Dal Santo with his attack on the ball and speed features of his game. Eligible for Port Adelaide under the AFL's Next Generation Academy rules.

Class of 2020: Why Lachie Jones is a Shannon Hurn clone South Australian draft prospect Lachie Jones talks about his experience as a Port Adelaide Next Generation Academy member

49. Ollie Lord

Recruited from: Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Geelong Grammar

Position: Tall forward

Height: 195cm

Weight: 84kg

DOB: 02/01/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

Athletic forward who has shown very good ability overhead using good body positioning to launch at the ball or hold his ground. Shown a slice of his potential in five games at Sandringham Dragons in 2019 and in the AFL Futures game for Team Dal Santo on AFL Grand Final day. Grandson of 1962 Brownlow medallist Alistair Lord, who played 122 games with Geelong including being part of their 1963 premiership team. Had an impressive training stint at Melbourne over the pre-season as part of the NAB AFL Academy accelerated development program.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 02: Ollie Lord of the Sandringham Dragons in action during the 2020 NAB AFL Draft Victoria Training Day at Highgate Recreation Reserve on December 02, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos)

Rookie: Tyson Goldsack

Recruited from: Port Adelaide

Position: key defender

Height: 193cm

Weight: 92kg

DOB: 22/5/87

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

A veteran of 165 games for Collingwood over a 13-year career, Goldsack is not only versatile, but courageous and dependable. Largely used as a key defender at the Magpies, the 2010 premiership player made a name for himself by holding his own against taller, stronger opponents. He last played in the 2018 Grand Final against West Coast and retired at the end of 2019 to play for Port's SANFL team, which ultimately withdrew from the competition due to COVID-19.

Rookie: Taj Schofield

Recruited from: WWT Eagles, SANFL / Henley HS

Position: Small forward/midfielder

Height: 178cm

Weight: 72kg

DOB: 07/09/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

First came under notice playing for Western Australia at Under-16 level in 2018, averaging 17.7 disposals showing his footy nous, one touch hands and neat disposal winning All-Australian Under 16s honours. Moved to South Australia in 2019 with his family playing for WWT Eagles and again found plenty of the ball at Under-18 level averaging 17.3 possessions in 12 matches. Son of course of current Port Adelaide assistant coach Jarrad Schofield who played over 200 matches in the AFL for West Coast Eagles, Port Adelaide and Fremantle but is eligible just for Port under the AFL’s father/son rule.