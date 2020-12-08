2020 NAB AFL Draft: Richmond
40. Samson Ryan
Recruited from: Brisbane Lions Academy, NAB League / Sherwood
Position: Ruck
Height: 203cm
Weight: 84 kg
DOB: 9/12/2000
Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie
A ruckman who was previously part of the Brisbane Lions’ Academy. His tapwork is a strength and Ryan delivers the ball on a platter for his teammates. Ryan will take time to develop as he fills out his frame but his natural talents with ball in hand and ability to take a mark mean there is plenty of potential to work with.
51. Maurice Rioli jnr
Recruited from: St Marys, Northern Territory / Scotch College
Position: Small forward
Height: 179cm
Weight: 75kg
DOB: 09/01/02
Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie
First came on the radar when he represented Northern Territory at Under 16 level in 2017 and 2018 and then in the NAB League last year as a bottom ager. Really looked to be taking giant strides forward when he began starring for St Marys in the NTFL early this year before returning to Scotch College in Melbourne and training with the Oakleigh Chargers preparing for 2020. Being the son of Richmond and South Fremantle great Maurice Rioli senior, he is eligible for the Tigers and Dockers under the AFL’s father/son rules. Due to complete his Draft Combine testing in Darwin over the next week and likely to be the next Rioli to join AFL ranks.