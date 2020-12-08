2020 NAB AFL Draft: Richmond

40. Samson Ryan

Recruited from: Brisbane Lions Academy, NAB League / Sherwood

Position: Ruck

Height: 203cm

Weight: 84 kg

DOB: 9/12/2000

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

A ruckman who was previously part of the Brisbane Lions’ Academy. His tapwork is a strength and Ryan delivers the ball on a platter for his teammates. Ryan will take time to develop as he fills out his frame but his natural talents with ball in hand and ability to take a mark mean there is plenty of potential to work with.

51. Maurice Rioli jnr

Recruited from: St Marys, Northern Territory / Scotch College

Position: Small forward

Height: 179cm

Weight: 75kg

DOB: 09/01/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

First came on the radar when he represented Northern Territory at Under 16 level in 2017 and 2018 and then in the NAB League last year as a bottom ager. Really looked to be taking giant strides forward when he began starring for St Marys in the NTFL early this year before returning to Scotch College in Melbourne and training with the Oakleigh Chargers preparing for 2020. Being the son of Richmond and South Fremantle great Maurice Rioli senior, he is eligible for the Tigers and Dockers under the AFL’s father/son rules. Due to complete his Draft Combine testing in Darwin over the next week and likely to be the next Rioli to join AFL ranks.