2020 NAB AFL Draft: St Kilda

26. Matthew McLeod-Allison

Recruited from: Calder Cannons, NAB League / Strathmore FC

Position: Tall forward

Height: 192cm

Weight: 80 kg

DOB: 29/01/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

Rangy tall forward who had some eye-catching performances as a bottom ager with the Calder Cannons in the 2019 NAB League playing 10 matches with his ability to read the ball in flight and present as a marking target a feature. Quite prominent in two trials this year averaging 13.5 disposals and 7 marks giving a glimpse of his development and drawing comparison to Hawthorn’s Jack Gunston. His father Brian Allison was an outstanding player in the VFA for Coburg playing 174 games, being selected in its Team of the Century and was a two-time Premiership Player.

45. Tom Highmore

Recruited from: South Adelaide, SANFL / Canberra

Position: Tall defender

Height: 192cm

Weight: 89kg

DOB: 24/02/98

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

Tall defender who has really impressed as a first-year player in the SANFL after two excellent years for the Canberra Demons in the NEAFL averaging 23.6 disposals in 2019. Strong overhead and mobile, he showed promise at under-age level with the Allies in the NAB AFL Under-18 National Championships in 2017 and now is starting to blossom as an AFL prospect. Has averaged 17 disposals and 6.5 marks at senior level in 11 games to became one of only a handful of mature aged players invited to workout at National Draft Combines.