2020 NAB AFL Draft: Sydney Swans

4. Logan McDonald

Recruited from: Perth FC, WAFL / Aquinas College

Position: Tall forward

Height: 196cm

Weight: 86kg

DOB: 04/04/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 1-5

Athletic tall forward who has taken all before him this year since debuting at senior level for Perth, kicking 21 goals in nine matches from his average 11.6 disposals and 4 marks. Showing some of the traits of a young Nick Riewoldt, he is strong overhead and a hard-running target who reads the ball impressively in flight and has rare footy smarts. Burst on the National scene in 2018 the NAB AFL Under-16 National Championships kicking 6 goals against Victoria Metro winning All-Australian Under 16s honours and was again prominent up forward as a bottom age player for Western Australia when they won the Under-18 National title in 2019. Very impressive at National Combine in WA recording 6 minutes 33 seconds for the 2km in the endurance and 3.03 seconds for 20 metres in the speed confirming his athleticism.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2020: What makes Logan McDonald a No.1 contender The WA key forward and potential No.1 draft pick speaks about his draft journey in 2020

5. Braeden Campbell

Recruited from: Sydney Swans Academy / Westbrook / Pennant Hills

Position: Medium forward/midfielder

Height: 181cm

Weight: 73kg

DOB: 04/02/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 4-15

Left-footer who is both explosive and a penetrating kick. A consistent ball winner, he makes great decisions with the ball in hand first coming under notice for NSW/ACT in the 2018 Under 16 National Championships averaging 19.3 disposals winning All-Australian honours. Followed up with an excellent 2019 season highlighted by winning best on the ground honours in the Futures game on AFL Grand final day playing for Team Brown gathering 14 disposals and kicking three goals. In 2020 played at Under 18s level with Pennant Hills and confirmed his class in two matches for the Sydney Swans Academy against the GWS GIANTS Academy. Eligible for the Swans under the AFL Club Academy rule.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2020: Why Braeden Campbell is Sydney's next Academy star Top prospect Braeden Campbell shares the lessons he's learnt from his time in the Swans Academy

32. Errol Gulden

Recruited from: Sydney Swans Academy / Maroubra Saints

Position: Small midfielder/forward

Height: 175cm

Weight: 75kg

DOB: 18/07/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 15-30

Left-footer who is a remarkable reader of the play and ball-winner inside and outside. First came to prominence Nationally winning the best and fairest in Division 2 of the AFL Under 16 National Championships in 2018 playing for NSW/ACT averaging 32 disposals. Continued to win the football last year averaging 27.3 disposals for the Sydney Swans in the NAB League and then had 19 possessions on the MCG Grand Final day for Team Dal Santo in the Futures game. Has the ability to really influence matches with his innate ability around goals and running capacity confirmed with a strong 2 km time of 6 minutes 32 seconds at the NSW/ACT National Combine to finish 2020. Eligible for they Sydney Swans in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft being a member of their Club Academy.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2020: Swans set to nab Academy gun Errol Gulden NAB AFL Draft prospect Errol Gulden speaks about his experience in the Sydney Swans Academy

Rookie: Malachy Carruthers

Recruited from: Sturt, SANFL / St Peter's College

Position: Medium defender

Height: 185cm

Weight: 72kg

DOB: 11/05/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

Emerged this year as a prolific ball winner with ability to run and carry at Under 18s level for Sturt averaging 23 disposals in eight matches at Under 18s level which included being among their best in their Grand Final loss to Norwood. Impressed athletically in NAB AFL South Australia Combine when second in the 2km running 6 minutes 30 seconds with his agility also in the top 4 with his 8.40 seconds in the AFL Agility run.