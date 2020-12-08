2020 NAB AFL Draft: West Coast Eagles

52. Luke Edwards

Recruited from: Glenelg, SANFL / Henley

Position: Medium defender

Height: 188cm

Weight: 83kg

DOB: 12/01/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie

Elite vision, clean hands and is a long, penetrating kick. Makes very good decisions with the ball and really sets up the play ahead of him. An All-Australian at Under 16 level in 2018, he stepped up to look comfortable as a bottom ager for South Australia in the NAB AFL Under 18 National Championships last year and impressive for Team Brown in Futures game on AFL Grand Final day. Further progressed to debut with Glenelg at senior level this year he is the son of former Crows champion Tyson Edwards and eligible under father/son rules for Adelaide. Used the ball particularly well with his 29 disposals for Team Hurn in the NAB AFL All-Star game to be one of the best for his team.

57. Isiah Winder

Recruited from: Peel Thunder, WAFL / Eaton Boomers

Position: Small forward/midfielder

Height: 180cm

Weight: 79kg

DOB: 16/05/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

Progressed from Under-18 level with Peel this year, where he averaged 28 disposals in five matches to play three senior games as the year unfolded. His speed and goal sense are his weapons using his neat step through traffic and clean hands to create opportunities. A real stand out at the Western Australian Draft Combine finishing No.1 ranked for speed (2.87 seconds for 20 metres) and Standing Vertical Jump (76cm) and 3rd for Agility (8.18 seconds) tests.

Rookie: Zane Trew

Recruited from: Swan Districts, WAFL / Hill Rangers

Position: Medium midfielder

Height: 185cm

Weight: 80 kg

DOB: 26/04/02

Cal Twomey’s draft range: 30-60

Composed, one-touch player who wins contested ball and uses it well by hand and foot. An All-Australian at Under-16 level in 2018 he impressed representing Australia at Under-17 level versus New Zealand last year winning 18 possessions. Been prolific ball winner again this year at Under-18 level averaging 25.1 disposals (12 contested) 6.4 tackles and 5.4 clearances. Showed good speed (3.03 seconds for 20 metres) and agility (8.39 seconds- AFL Agility run) at the NAB AFL Combine in Western Australia this year.

Re-listed rookie: Daniel Venables