2020 NAB AFL Draft: Western Bulldogs
1. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
Recruited from: Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / South Warrnambool
Position: Tall forward
Height: 194cm
Weight: 84 kg
DOB: 04/04/02
Cal Twomey’s draft range: 1-3
Exciting and developing tall forward with speed off the mark and agility matched by his one touch overhead marking. A left footer with innate goal sense its easy to understand why this indigenous prospect has been compared to a young Buddy Franklin. Last season he was prominent for the Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League kicking 24 goals in 9 games including 11 in the finals in their premiership year and the showed his versatility for Team Brown on the MCG on AFL Grand final day playing down back as well as forward. Super impressive at Victorian testing in the preseason with his Running Vertical jump of 93cm together with his 8.3 seconds in the AFL Agility run and 2.95 seconds for 20 metres all elite for a player of his size. Eligible for Western Bulldogs under the AFL’s Next Generation Academy rules.
55. Dominic Bedendo
Recruited from: Murray Bushrangers, NAB League / Myrtleford
Position: Tall/medium midfielder
Height: 188cm
Weight: 74kg
DOB: 09/07/02
Cal Twomey’s draft range: Late/rookie
Wingman who has a real X-factor with his aerial skills but also has very good endurance and agility. Had promising bottom aged year with the Murray Bushrangers in the NAB League playing nine matches and averaging 10.4 disposals and started trials this year with a 21-disposal game against the Bendigo Pioneers before shutdown. Presented impressively at Victorian National Combine held in Bendigo with 99cm Running Vertical Jump elite along with a sharp 2.95 seconds for the 20 metres third best on the day.
Rookie: Lachlan McNeil
Recruited from: Woodville-West Torrens – SANFL / South Clare
Position: Midfielder
Height: 182cm
Weight: 80kg
DOB: 9/2/01
Cal Twomey's draft range: Rookie
Overlooked in last year's NAB AFL Draft despite a solid season, the inside midfielder progressed to senior SANFL football and was excellent for Woodville-West Torrens, playing every game in 2020. Boasting elite hands and an instinctive style, McNeil is quick and averaged more than 20 disposals in the under-18 championships last season. The tough youngster adjusted quickly to the demands of senior football in 2020 and has the attributes to make a quick transition at AFL level if given opportunities.
Re-listed rookie: Roarke Smith