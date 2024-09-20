The Brisbane Lions will meet Sydney Swans in the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final on Saturday September 28th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After the heartbreak of the last-minute 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final loss, the Lions will be looking to go one better in 2024. To help cheer them on from afar, AFL Queensland will once again be taking over South Bank Parklands with fun, family-friendly activities and a place to watch the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final live and free on Channel Seven on Saturday 28th September.