The Brisbane Lions will meet Sydney Swans in the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final on Saturday September 28th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After the heartbreak of the last-minute 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final loss, the Lions will be looking to go one better in 2024. To help cheer them on from afar, AFL Queensland will once again be taking over South Bank Parklands with fun, family-friendly activities and a place to watch the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final live and free on Channel Seven on Saturday 28th September.

Wednesday September 25 - Saturday September 28 Saturday September 28

AFL’s Grand Final Fever will hit Brisbane’s iconic South Bank with public activations. Activities include AFL clinics, inflatable AFL handball targets, face painting, and an AFL public activation. Participants can also visit the Brisbane Lions merchandise stall, register for NAB AFL Auskick, Superkick, AFL Nines and Community Football, and get photos with Brisbane Lions mascots.

Time: 9.30am – 4:00pm Wednesday, 8.30am - 4.00pm Thursday and Friday, 8.30am – 1:00pm Saturday

Location: South Bank’s Cultural Forecourt (outside QPAC)

Register for your free 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final Clinic here

Cheer the Brisbane Lions on in the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final with footy fans at South Bank. You can watch the game live and free on Channel Seven at the Cultural Forecourt or have a soak and watch in the pool! It will be a day to remember.

Time: From 1:00pm. First bounce is at 2:30pm

Location: South Bank Cultural Forecourt and South Bank Streets Beach, South Bank Parklands, Little Stanley Street, South Brisbane
Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.